Acclaimed Author & Activist, Kimlin Johnson, Set To Honor Women's History Month with Empowering Women's Speaking Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B-RELYT (pronounced Be- Ree-Lit) is a 501c(3) founded in 2017 by Kimlin Johnson due to the STEM gap that still exists for Black and Brown students in education. B-RELYT’s Mission is to strengthen the foundation and increase the knowledge of STEM subjects in under served students through direct STEM instruction, mentoring and exposure to professionals in STEM fields.

Please join us for the next B-WE event this Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 1:00 PM. Evlynne, brings over 20 years of experience to the Health & Fitness profession and this will conclude with a presentation on how I am helping the community with proper protection. You don't want to miss this zoom.

Zoom Event: In Honor of Women's History Month 2021

Topics Discussed: Be Your Own Health Advocate, Proper Protection in Health and Fitness, Proper Protection Financially

Moderator: Alexandra Wood, Currently Featured in Bayard: The Musical on Facebook and YouTube for Free.

SPEAKERS

Evelynne Householder, Health and Fitness Coach

Kimlin Johnson, Founder and President of B-RELYT

SATURDAY, MARCH 13, 2021 @ 1PM PST

Zoom Meeting ID: 781-413-4648

Password: change

