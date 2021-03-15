Pho3nix Foundation looks to expand their Olympic Athlete Program

Orla Walsh, Irish track cyclist Alex Limber, South African BMX rider

29 Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes receive much needed financial assistance through the Pho3nix Athlete Program.

My parents were always teaching me that we should share and help if we can, so definitely this was something that I was brought up with, that sharing is important.” — Sebastian Kulczyk , Pho3nix Foundation Founder

As part of their commitment to inspire and assist children to participate in sport, the Pho3nix Foundation has begun providing assistance to a running total of 29 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic-bound athletes in its first intake to the Pho3nix Athlete Program.

21 athletes across 13 sports were identified in a pilot search conducted in Poland, the homeland of the Pho3nix Foundation. They are now joined by eight international athletes as the program continues to expand to include four more sports.

With less than 140 days to go until the opening ceremony in Tokyo, the Foundation is currently recruiting applicants for the second intake into the program, which aims to assist underfunded Olympic/Paralympic athletes from any nation in any individual sport to compete at their best on the world’s biggest stage and inspire their communities.

While sending athletes to the Olympics and Paralympics is the pride of any nation, many athletes struggle for funding to allow them to compete on a level playing field. Too many juggle work commitments with training to pay their way, despite being among the best in their chosen sport. With the one-year delay to the Games, there are many for whom even getting to the Games is still in question.

The eight international athletes come from a diverse range of backgrounds and disciplines, with representatives from four continents.

Rower Joan Poh, BMX rider Alex Limberg, and track cyclist Orla Walsh are just a few of the many who have been able to breathe a sigh of relief with their admission into the Athlete Program. A sole trailblazer for Singaporean rowing, Poh mentors young rowers while balancing her training with a role as a full-time nurse dealing with Singapore’s response to COVID-19. Limberg is national BMX champion in South Africa, a country that does not have an existing track that replicates the size and speed of the Olympics. Walsh was a non-athlete smoker and party girl in her native Ireland but over the past five years has transformed herself physically and mentally to become part of the national track cycling team. While all very different, these and all the others are truly inspiring stories, illustrating to kids worldwide what it takes to achieve success at the highest level.

After the Tokyo Games, the Pho3nix Foundation will announce applications for Athletes Program assistance leading into the 2024 Games in Paris.

Polish businessman Sebastian Kulczyk established the Pho3nix Foundation to help children around the world engage in sport and give young sport champions a chance to develop professionally. He says, “My parents were always teaching me that we should share and help if we can, so definitely this was something that I was brought up with, that sharing is important.”

The Phoenix Foundation is looking for international Olympic athletes to expand their program.

First name Last name Age Country Sport

Felix DuChampt 31 Romania Triathlon

Alex Limberg 19 South Africa BMX cycling

Skye Nicolson 26 Australia Boxing

Joan Poh 29 Singapore Rowing

Murielle Rabarijoana 23 Madagascar Swimming

Gaspar Riveros 30 Chile Triathlon

Ognjen Stojanovic 30 Serbia Triathlon

Orla Walsh 32 Ireland Track Cycling

Sandra Drabik 32 Poland Boxing

Marta Dzieciatkowska 22 Poland Triathlon

Tomasz Kaczor 31 Poland Rowing

Jan Kozakiewicz 24 Poland Swimming

Katarzyna Krawczyk 30 Poland Wrestling

Anna Maliszewska 27 Poland Modern Pentathlon

Aleksandra Miroslaw 26 Poland Sport Climbing

Daria Pikulik 23 Poland Track Cycling

Filip Prokopyszyn 20 Poland Cycling

Bartłomiej Stój 24 Poland Discus

Kacper Stokowski 21 Poland Swimming

Julia Walczyk 23 Poland Fencing

Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk 25 Poland Rowing

Pawel Wiesiolek 29 Poland Decathlon

Klaudia Zwolinska 22 Poland Slalom Canoeing

Radoslaw Kawecki 29 Poland Swimming

Adrianna Sulek 21 Poland Athletics/ Heptathlon

Dominika Kossakowska 20 Poland Swimming

Martyna Galant 25 Poland Athletics

Justyna Kiryla 26 Poland Paralympic cycling

Aleksandra Teclaw 34 Poland Guide

