Trustart Realty Launches Launches Referral Program

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Trustart Realty announced today the official launch of its Referral Program.

“Do you know someone looking to rent out their property or have a client who is looking for a management company? Trustart Realty offers agents a referral fee,” a company spokesperson for Trustart Realty said. “We are committed to protecting your relationships with your clients and will always return that client’s business back to you.”

The company spokesperson went on to explain that those interested in the Referral Program can simply fill out the short form on its website.

Trustart Realty was founded in 2012 as an investment firm and serves North East Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, Frankford, Mayfair, Strawberry Mansion, Olney, Tacony, Bustleton, Fox Chase, Somerton, Lawncrest, Allegheny West, Germantown, Port Richmond, Bridesburg, Holemsburg, and Torresdale.

The company spokesperson went on to point out that Trustart Realty is not a real estate agency. The company manages properties. Trustart Realty is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM), the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors (GPAR), and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Trustart Realty, the company spokesperson said, is offering full-service property management services in Philadelphia.

The company’s Referral Program comes on the heels of the recent launch of its Resident Benefit Package. The Resident Benefit Package includes rent reporting to the credit bureaus. That helps rent collection and quality of the tenants. There are 12 benefits included.

“The benefit package is included with all new leases and renewals,” the spokesperson said. “You cannot opt-out of the package services. The cost of the benefit package is $11 per month. Every additional adult occupying the property is an additional $6 per month.”

The spokesperson revealed that one benefit allows residents to build their credit history with credit reporting ($10 value). Tenants receive the benefit of positive credit reporting for all on-time rental payments.

“Increase your purchasing power with on-time rental payments,” the spokesperson said, before adding, “Potentially pay lower interest rates with improved credit standing. Positive rental payment history is beneficial for future rental applications.”

The Resident Benefit Package also includes a Utility concierge ($100 value).

“The Utility Concierge service will assist you with turning on or transferring utilities to your new home,” the spokesperson said.

The services include electric, gas, cable, internet, security, or phone services. When available, the concierge also negotiates discounts on services on your behalf. The company’s partner, One Source solutions, help new tenants establish utility connections at no cost to the tenant. Services include basic utilities such as gas and electricity, and OneSource Solutions also provides the tenants with unbiased comparisons for their television, internet, home phone, and home security. Collect your information and set up all needed utility services for you.

The spokesperson went on to invite everyone to view the full list of benefits here: https://trustartrealty.com/resident-benefit-package.

“As a leading property management company in Philadelphia, we provide full-service management and make sure that the properties are in compliance with the city rules and ordinances,” the company spokesperson said, before adding that what makes Trustart Realty different from everyone else in the market is that the company thinks like landlords.

In addition, Trustart Realty is also offering free rental analysis.

“Our rental analysis consists of the comparable closed rental listings in the area report that will provide the owner with the market rent rate,” the spokesperson said.

For more information, please visit https://trustartrealty.com/about/ and https://trustartrealty.com/blog/.

About Trustart Realty

Trustart Realty is a reliable rental property management company serving clients throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Our property managers help property owners, including small and medium investors, manage their property in Philadelphia while maintaining each property to the highest standards. With this, you can have more time to enjoy your life and take care of other important businesses.

