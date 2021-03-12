Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Prime-Time Address

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on President Biden's prime-time address marking one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic:

"In his address to the nation tonight, President Biden called on us all to keep up the fight against COVID-19 as the tide begins to turn. As a result of the Biden-Harris Administration's leadership and ability - and thanks to Congressional Democrats' swift enactment of the American Rescue Plan this week - we now have a pathway out of this emergency and back toward normalcy. After months of the previous administration failing to take the pandemic seriously and hitting 'pause' on concerted efforts to provide help to the American people and to small businesses, we now have leadership that is ready and able to guide our nation out of this crisis. But our success will depend on each individual American doing his or her part to defeat COVID-19. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing remains our shared responsibility as Americans to protect those who are still vulnerable while vaccines are being deployed.

"I was deeply moved by the President’s reflection on all that Americans have lost over the past year - from loved ones gone too soon, to the ‘details of life’ that have been missed. At the same time, his remarks tonight filled me with hope - not only that our country is now moving in the right direction in the fight against this pandemic but also that our nation is being led by public servants who understand that America's success depends on our unity in the face of challenges. He consoled a nation that has lost so much - lives, health, time, and faith in our democracy. He reminded us that we can defeat this pandemic by renewing our faith in each other and taking the steps necessary to emerge from this time of darkness. Each of us must do our part and stand together to light a better path forward for our country and its future.”