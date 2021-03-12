El Paso District West Area Project, Maintenance Closures
Transmountain Project
Daily until further notice.
· Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
· Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.
Sunday, March 14
Until further notice.
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
· Loop 375 west and eastbound alternate lane closures.
· Loop 375 west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler complete closure.
· Crews will be shifting traffic for new detour, moving barriers, setting pavement markings, and installing signs.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice.
· Mesa north and southbound between Brentwood and Castellano reduced to one lane.
· Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Sunday, March 14 through Monday, March 15
Nightly, 9pm to 5am
· Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood complete closure.
· Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.
· Crews will be milling.
Monday, March 15 through Thursday, March 18
Nightly, 9pm to 5am
· Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.
· Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.
· Crews will be milling.
Safety Improvement Project
Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
· Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
· North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
· Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
· Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
· Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
· Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
· US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
· US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
· Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be doing shoulder work.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 16
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· I-10 westbound at Trowbridge complete closure.
· All traffic directed to Geronimo, Exit 24.
· Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Wednesday, March 17 through Thursday, March 18
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge complete closure.
· All traffic directed to Trowbridge, Exit 24A.
· Crews will be replacing armor joints.
US-54 Ramp Modification Project
Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands reduced to one lane.
· Gateway South turnaround to Gateway North will be closed.
· Crews will be placing portable concrete traffic barrier.
US-54 Overlay Project
Monday, March 15 through Saturday, March 20
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements
Continuous closure until further notice.
· Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
· Dyer northbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
· Dyer southbound between Kemp and McConnell alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, March 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound Ramp C closed with a complete Copia exit ramp closure.
Tuesday, March 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn left lane closed.
Wednesday, March 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· I-10 eastbound between Redd and Thorn left lane closed.
Thursday, March 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· I-10 eastbound at Geronimo on-ramp complete closure.
· Crews will be working on guardrail.
Maintenance
Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.
· Crews will be doing shoulder work.
· Sun Bowl and Heisig intersection complete closure.
· I-10 westbound at Schuster exit ramp closed.
· Crews will be installing delineators and cleaning.
· Desert North and Transmountain intersection alternate lane closures.
· I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
· Crews will be cleaning.