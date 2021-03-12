Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,776 in the last 365 days.

El Paso District West Area Project, Maintenance Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

·     Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions.  Bike lane closed.

·     Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.

Sunday, March 14

Until further notice.

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

·       Loop 375 west and eastbound alternate lane closures.

·       Loop 375 west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler complete closure.

·       Crews will be shifting traffic for new detour, moving barriers, setting pavement markings, and installing signs.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

·       Mesa north and southbound between Brentwood and Castellano reduced to one lane.

·       Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Sunday, March 14 through Monday, March 15

Nightly, 9pm to 5am

·       Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood complete closure.

·       Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

·       Crews will be milling.

Monday, March 15 through Thursday, March 18

Nightly, 9pm to 5am

·       Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.

·       Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

·       Crews will be milling.

 

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.

·       Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.

·       North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.

·       Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.

·       Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.

·       Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.

·       Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

·       US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.

·       US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.

·       Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 16

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·       I-10 westbound at Trowbridge complete closure.

·       All traffic directed to Geronimo, Exit 24.

·       Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Wednesday, March 17 through Thursday, March 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·       I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge complete closure.

·       All traffic directed to Trowbridge, Exit 24A.

·       Crews will be replacing armor joints.

US-54 Ramp Modification Project

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands reduced to one lane.

·       Gateway South turnaround to Gateway North will be closed.

·       Crews will be placing portable concrete traffic barrier.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, March 15 through Saturday, March 20

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

·       US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.

 

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

·       Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

 

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.

·       Dyer northbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.

·       Dyer southbound between Kemp and McConnell alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

 

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound Ramp C closed with a complete Copia exit ramp closure.

Tuesday, March 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn left lane closed.

Wednesday, March 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       I-10 eastbound between Redd and Thorn left lane closed.

Thursday, March 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

·       I-10 eastbound at Geronimo on-ramp complete closure.

·       Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

·       Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.

·       Crews will be doing shoulder work.

·       Sun Bowl and Heisig intersection complete closure.

·       I-10 westbound at Schuster exit ramp closed.

·       Crews will be installing delineators and cleaning.

·       Desert North and Transmountain intersection alternate lane closures.

·       I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

·       Crews will be cleaning.

You just read:

El Paso District West Area Project, Maintenance Closures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.