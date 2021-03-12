El Paso District West Area Project, Maintenance Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

· Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.

· Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.

Sunday, March 14

Until further notice.

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· Loop 375 west and eastbound alternate lane closures.

· Loop 375 west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler complete closure.

· Crews will be shifting traffic for new detour, moving barriers, setting pavement markings, and installing signs.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

· Mesa north and southbound between Brentwood and Castellano reduced to one lane.

· Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Sunday, March 14 through Monday, March 15

Nightly, 9pm to 5am

· Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood complete closure.

· Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

· Crews will be milling.

Monday, March 15 through Thursday, March 18

Nightly, 9pm to 5am

· Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.

· Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.

· Crews will be milling.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.

· Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.

· North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.

· Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.

· Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.

· Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.

· Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

· US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.

· US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.

· Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 16

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· I-10 westbound at Trowbridge complete closure.

· All traffic directed to Geronimo, Exit 24.

· Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Wednesday, March 17 through Thursday, March 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge complete closure.

· All traffic directed to Trowbridge, Exit 24A.

· Crews will be replacing armor joints.

US-54 Ramp Modification Project

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands reduced to one lane.

· Gateway South turnaround to Gateway North will be closed.

· Crews will be placing portable concrete traffic barrier.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, March 15 through Saturday, March 20

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

· Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.

· Dyer northbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.

· Dyer southbound between Kemp and McConnell alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound Ramp C closed with a complete Copia exit ramp closure.

Tuesday, March 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn left lane closed.

Wednesday, March 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-10 eastbound between Redd and Thorn left lane closed.

Thursday, March 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-10 eastbound at Geronimo on-ramp complete closure.

· Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.

· Crews will be doing shoulder work.

· Sun Bowl and Heisig intersection complete closure.

· I-10 westbound at Schuster exit ramp closed.

· Crews will be installing delineators and cleaning.

· Desert North and Transmountain intersection alternate lane closures.

· I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

· Crews will be cleaning.