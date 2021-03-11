Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Fifth Third Bank
March 11, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition Order against Chastaly Arroyo Former employee of Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, Ohio Unauthorized disclosure of customer account information
