Extended Appendix K Flexibilities for Day Habilitation and Site-B...

OPWDD will be conducting a webinar on March 12, 2021 at 11am to assist Day Habilitation and Site-Based Prevocational Service providers in understanding the extended OPWDD Appendix K flexibilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is available at: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e34f9ff9e51e3229f2d64d214264abf18.

Please note that changes have been made to the WebEx conference to increase attendee capacity. These changes may result in limitations for people to call-in into the WebEx. As such, we encourage attendees to plan to use audio devices such as computer, tablet, and smartphone speakers instead of the phone-in option. A microphone connection is not required for attendees.