Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,768 in the last 365 days.

Extended Appendix K Flexibilities for Day Habilitation and Site-B...

OPWDD will be conducting a webinar on March 12, 2021 at 11am to assist Day Habilitation and Site-Based  Prevocational Service providers in understanding the extended OPWDD Appendix K flexibilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is available at: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e34f9ff9e51e3229f2d64d214264abf18.

Please note that changes have been made to the WebEx conference to increase attendee capacity. These changes may result in limitations for people to call-in into the WebEx. As such, we encourage attendees to plan to use audio devices such as computer, tablet, and smartphone speakers instead of the phone-in option. A microphone connection is not required for attendees.

You just read:

Extended Appendix K Flexibilities for Day Habilitation and Site-B...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.