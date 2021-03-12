IVI signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Nepal Health Research Council
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today during a virtual ceremony, laying the foundation for the two organizations to build research and development capacity in Nepal and jointly pursue opportunities to improve public health in the region.
George Bickerstaff, IVI’s Board Chairperson, welcomed participants to the signing ceremony followed by congratulatory remarks from Mr. Ram Singh Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Nepal to Korea. Prior to the MOU signing, Dr. Pradip Gyanwali, Executive Chief of the NHRC, and Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, presented the work and aims of their respective organizations.
“IVI welcomes this new partnership agreement with NHRC to promote and build capacity for vaccine research and education. IVI and the government of Nepal, a signatory of IVI, have benefited from a long-standing research partnership including vaccine delivery campaigns, and we look forward to more opportunities with the NHRC to build sustainable solutions to Nepal’s public health problems,” said George Bickerstaff, Chairperson of IVI’s Board of Trustees.
“With this MOU, we will establish a synergistic health research collaboration to promote research and innovation for health in a range of clinical and public health research of mutual interests. This international scientific partnership shall foster transformation in health research in region through networking, technology transfer, dovetailing expertise and scientific information, and others.” said Dr. Pradip Gyanwali, Executive Chief of NHRC.
With this MOU, collaborative efforts may include Good Clinical Practice and Good Clinical Laboratory Practice trainings at medical schools and hospitals, and vaccinology courses to train young scientists, healthcare workers, and researchers.
IVI’s ongoing and past efforts with universities, research organizations and health facilities in Nepal include significant capacity building in terms of infrastructure and trainings, quality execution of a Phase III clinical trial of a new typhoid conjugate vaccine which met its primary endpoints at the end of 2020, typhoid vaccination campaigns and subsequent impact studies, data collection for national antimicrobial resistance, as well as vaccination campaigns to protect Nepalese populations from cholera.
Watch a recording of the live-streamed ceremony here: https://youtu.be/kti62xDw6qU
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
About the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC)
The Nepal Health Research Council is a national apical body responsible for providing scientific study and quality health research in the country with the highest level of ethical standards. It started as a Nepal Health Research Committee under the Ministry of Health, chaired by the Secretary of Health in 1982 AD. On 11 April 1991, the committee was developed as the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC), a statutory and autonomous body as promulgated by the Nepal Health Research Council Act No. 129 of the year 1991 of Government of Nepal.
The primary responsibility of the NHRC is to promote and coordinate health research with the objective of bringing about improvement in health status of people of Nepal. NHRC do or cause to do research on the health and health-related problems of national priorities. NHRC cooperates with the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), nongovernment agencies, private sectors and other relevant ministries to provide consultation, assistance, and advice in all matter related to health research, policies and health care services. The NHRC mandate includes capacity building in health research, evidence generation for health, promoting use of evidence and health research regulation. Please visit our website http://nhrc.gov.np/ for further information.
