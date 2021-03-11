House Republican Caucus Newsletter March 11, 2021
Highlights in this edition:
-
House Passes Bill to Support Building More Child Care Centers
- The bill creates a workforce child care facility tax credit for the developer of a new or rehabilitated child care facility
-
House Republicans Continue to Expand Access to Telehealth, Mental Health Care
- Health insurers will be required to pay for mental health services delivered through telehealth at the same rate as they pay for in-person mental health treatment
-
Iowa Continues to Vaccinate at Record Rate, Expands Eligible Populations
- Iowa continues to vaccinate at record rates with 916,360 doses already being administered as of March 10
-
What’s the Big Deal About the Black Lives Matter Curriculum in Ames?
- The curriculum uses public resources for political purposes and wasn’t age appropriate in certain cases
-
House Republicans Focus on Connecting Iowans
- Ready or not, the increased use of broadband internet is here to stay
-
Iowa Ranks #1 in Opportunity
- The state’s housing affordability is No. 1 in the country, and the state has the third-lowest level of food insecurity