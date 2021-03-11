Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,767 in the last 365 days.

House Republican Caucus Newsletter March 11, 2021

Highlights in this edition:

  • House Passes Bill to Support Building More Child Care Centers
    • The bill creates a workforce child care facility tax credit for the developer of a new or rehabilitated child care facility
  • House Republicans Continue to Expand Access to Telehealth, Mental Health Care
    • Health insurers will be required to pay for mental health services delivered through telehealth at the same rate as they pay for in-person mental health treatment
  • Iowa Continues to Vaccinate at Record Rate, Expands Eligible Populations
    • Iowa continues to vaccinate at record rates with 916,360 doses already being administered as of March 10
  • What’s the Big Deal About the Black Lives Matter Curriculum in Ames?
    • The curriculum uses public resources for political purposes and wasn’t age appropriate in certain cases  
  • House Republicans Focus on Connecting Iowans
    • Ready or not, the increased use of broadband internet is here to stay
  • Iowa Ranks #1 in Opportunity
    • The state’s housing affordability is No. 1 in the country, and the state has the third-lowest level of food insecurity

You just read:

House Republican Caucus Newsletter March 11, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.