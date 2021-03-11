NEWS RELEASE: Insurance Division Available to Answer Flood Damage and Coverage Questions

Main, News Releases Posted on Mar 11, 2021 in INS

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

INSURANCE DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

COLIN M. HAYASHIDA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 11, 2021

Insurance Division Available to Answer Flood Damage and Coverage Questions

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is available to assist consumers and provide information to individuals and families coping with damage to their homes and cars caused by this week’s flooding across the state.

“After the initial shock following a flood, people with losses should start the claims process,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “We sincerely empathize with consumers frustrated to learn that their homeowner’s and auto policies often do not cover flood damage. Our office is available as a resource for affected consumers with questions or concerns as they work through the claims process.”

Although homeowner’s insurance does not cover flood damage, consumers should contact their agents regarding any extended coverage under their policies or if they have a National Flood Insurance Policy. Additional steps homeowners should take immediately:

Secure your property to prevent further damage

Keep all receipts of any purchases made

Check for damage and take pictures

Report your damage to your insurance agent

Submit claim forms if requested by your insurance company

Set damaged items aside for later review or inspection by an adjuster

Do not begin permanent repairs until damage is inspected by an adjuster

Work with an adjuster and a licensed contractor to estimate the cost of repairs

For flood damage to a car, Comprehensive or Other-Than-Collision coverage in a motor vehicle policy may provide the appropriate coverage.

While the severe weather event serves as an unfortunate reminder that flooding can happen any time during the year, Hawaii’s hurricane season is also quickly approaching in June. The Insurance Division also provides information on flood and hurricane insurance. Additional information is posted online on the Consumer Information section of the division’s website under Consumer Resources at: https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources/.

Consumers with questions may contact the Insurance Division via email: [email protected] or by calling (808) 586-2790.

The Hawaii Insurance Division regulates the Hawaii insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaii-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance related complaints.

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582