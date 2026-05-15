RELEASE: STATE APPROVES SPECTRUM OCEANIC, LLC CABLE FRANCHISE RENEWAL FOR THE COUNTY OF MAUI

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

CABLE TELEVISION DIVISION

RANDY M. LEONG

CABLE TELEVISION ADMINISTRATOR

STATE APPROVES SPECTRUM OCEANIC, LLC CABLE FRANCHISE RENEWAL FOR THE COUNTY OF MAUI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2026

HONOLULU – The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Cable Television Division (CATV) has approved the Spectrum Oceanic, LLC (Spectrum) Application for Renewal and Consolidation of Cable Franchises for the County of Maui. The approval was executed in Decision and Order No. 391, which outlines the conditions and requirements for Spectrum’s continued use of public rights of way to deliver cable services to consumers.

The order authorizes the continuation of Spectrum’s cable services and the development and improvement of Spectrum’s video and communication infrastructure throughout the county. In return, Spectrum has agreed to endeavor to utilize the latest technology to offer a comprehensive array of programming and to offer robust customer support services to the public. This decision follows DCCA’s November 2024 approval of Spectrum’s renewal of its cable franchise for the County of Kauaʻi.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review process, including an additional public meeting in December 2024, to provide the public with the opportunity to submit additional comments on Spectrum’s application to renew its cable television franchises for the County of Maui. During this meeting, community members had the opportunity to provide comments and feedback on Spectrum’s renewal application, which were carefully considered by the DCCA. The review also took into account DCCA’s analysis of information from its day-to-day oversight of Spectrum’s services throughout the state.

“DCCA conducted a careful evaluation of Spectrum’s application and engaged in lengthy negotiations to arrive at an agreement that best serves Maui residents. This decision reflects our alignment with federal direction while ensuring residents continue to receive quality cable services,” said Randy Leong, Cable Television Administrator.

The renewal also complies with the 2019 Federal Communications Commission Order implementing Section 621(a)(1) of the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984, as Amended by the Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act of 1992, as amended by the 2021 6th Circuit Court of Appeals (FCC 621 Order). The Order allows Spectrum to retain a portion of its Franchise Fee payments to offset the marginal cost of the operational, maintenance, and repair expenses that may be incurred by Spectrum in continuing to make the institutional network (INET) available to the state. INET connections are used for disaster response, emergency services, and public facilities. These connections link firehouses, police stations, libraries, hospitals, Department of Education schools, the University of Hawaii system, State and County facilities, and governmental agencies delivering vital services and benefits to the public.

Notable provisions of the Decision and Order include:

Spectrum will provide a total of 2,000 public service announcements for use by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s office, state legislature, county council and mayor, Department of Education, Akakū Maui Community Media, as well as the University of Hawai‘i, so they may relay crucial information to the public.

Spectrum will continue to provide dedicated public, educational and governmental channels for such things as academic lectures, cultural events, emergency broadcasts and informational content.

Spectrum will continue to provide dedicated institutional network connections for use by county and state entities on Maui, to ensure reliable avenues of communication for facilities that provide public services.

Spectrum is to continue its support of locally originated programming with a wide range of content including local news, sports, cooking, pet care, healthy living and cultural education.

Spectrum will pursue its ongoing commitment to extend cable service to all feasible areas of the franchise areas, while keeping abreast of the latest technological advances.

Capital Fund Payments to the Maui County public, educational and governmental access organization, Akakū Maui Community Media, for maintenance and upgrade of equipment and facilities, including the option to cablecast their content in high-definition.

More information, including all relevant documents and related filings regarding Spectrum’s franchise renewal agreements, is available on CATV website at http://cca.hawaii.gov/catv. Documents and filings are accessible at the following link for Spectrum’s County of Maui application.

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Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawaiʻi

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]