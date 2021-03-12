Gill, Greenstein Bill to Ban a ‘Pink Tax’ on Feminine Products Advances

Trenton – In response to the inflated prices of feminine products, the Senate Commerce Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senators Nia Gill and Linda Greenstein which would establish the “Prohibition Against Gender-Based Pricing Discrimination Act.”

“Women are often stuck paying more than men for similar goods and services simply because these products are marketed towards women,” said Senator Gill (D-Essex/Passaic). “If these products are inherently the same, why are females being forced to pay more? The ‘Pink Tax’ is unfair and promotes gender discrimination. With this bill, our state will be one step closer to achieving equality across all genders.”

The bill, S-2039, would prohibit gender-based discrimination when it comes to product pricing. Businesses will be prohibited from charging different prices for any two consumer products or services that are substantially similar based on the gender the products or services are marketed towards.

“Recent data has shown that 42 percent of the time, women are paying more than they should on products,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “The most drastic difference can be seen in hair care, where, on average, women pay an additional $2.71 per each set of shampoo and conditioner. Going forward, women and men should pay equal prices for equal products, there is no reason anyone should pay more for pink packaging or other superficial differences.”

Under the bill, tailors, barbers, hair salons, dry cleaners and laundromats will be required to clearly disclose to their customers in writing the pricing for each of their standard services. The bill would not prohibit price differences on the basis of labor, materials, tariffs or any other gender-neutral reason.

The bill would take effect on the first day of the fourth month following the date of enactment.

The bill cleared committee by a vote of 4-0.