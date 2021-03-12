The Definitive Job Search Guide: "Acing Your Job Search" by Roy Mapleton Has Been Released

Front Cover The use of body language

Strategies to Succeed Where Other Job Seekers Fail: The All-In-One Job-Search Manual

Book release announcement: "Acing Your Job Search: Strategies to Succeed Where Other Job Seekers Fail" by Roy Mapleton.

THE CONTEXT

Interviewing is a skill that takes thousands of hours to master. Most job-seekers fail to elicit responses from companies, or fail during interviews because they lack guidance, knowledge, or skills.

Kirkus Reviews aptly said “This all-in-one job-search manual provides... a comprehensive approach to searching for a job from start to finish". You’ll find the complete review here.

Job-seekers spend time and effort applying for jobs they think are relevant, without knowing if their approach is effective. They lack the networking skills, or are unprepared to deal with difficult interview questions.

From being a job-seeker to training hiring managers on hiring superstar candidates, I have learned, defined, and implemented highly effective job-search strategies in my career.

This book is the culmination of countless sessions with interviewers and candidates, lessons learned, and development of networking and marketing techniques, presented in the most concise possible format. No fluff or unnecessary theory, just actionable strategies that work.

THE CONTENTS

I begin with interviewing a hiring manager and a recruiter. They relate their experience through valuable insights into what winning hiring management and recruiters would expect from strong candidates.

The next section, “Body Language Basics” has been described by Kirkus Reviews as “One of the strongest sections of the manual”, providing an instructive overview of how to fine-tune your body language to get the most out of your interview and build strong relationships at work.

The rest of the book is divided into three parts: how to create a robust set of documents, how to network effectively, and finally how to answer some of the most difficult interview questions.

In closing, I’ve listed proactive self-improvement tips. Your goal as a job-seeker must not end with finding a good job; through continuous improvement, you can retain your competitive edge and be a highly desirable candidate.

“Acing Your Job Search” has been described by various readers as actionable, easy-to-implement, concise, and having an encouraging tone of voice. On my website you’ll find links to where the book may be purchased.

