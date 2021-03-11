Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,713 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on American Rescue Plan Act 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act:

“The American Rescue Plan will help California roar back from this pandemic. With this infusion of federal stimulus, California can make faster progress on responding to COVID, supporting small businesses, putting money in people’s pockets, and bolstering K-12 and higher education. All of these pandemic responses add up to a brighter future for California. President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer have shown what real, compassionate leadership looks like. I look forward to working with our partners in the Legislature to prioritize these critically needed funds, focusing on key shared priorities such as equity, housing affordability, education, and infrastructure, and coming out of this pandemic as a stronger and more inclusive California.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on American Rescue Plan Act 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.