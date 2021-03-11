Governor Newsom Statement on American Rescue Plan Act 

Published: Mar 11, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act:

“The American Rescue Plan will help California roar back from this pandemic. With this infusion of federal stimulus, California can make faster progress on responding to COVID, supporting small businesses, putting money in people’s pockets, and bolstering K-12 and higher education. All of these pandemic responses add up to a brighter future for California. President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer have shown what real, compassionate leadership looks like. I look forward to working with our partners in the Legislature to prioritize these critically needed funds, focusing on key shared priorities such as equity, housing affordability, education, and infrastructure, and coming out of this pandemic as a stronger and more inclusive California.”

###