Seattle Area HVAC and Electrical Company Touching Souls During COVID-19 Pandemic

World Class Services Donates New Furnace to Washington TeacherKENT, WASH., USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, World Class Services, one of Seattle’s best HVAC companies, announced that it has donated a new furnace to a deserving teacher in the South Puget Sound area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, who are considered essential workers, have had to adapt to the new world of remote learning. Now more than ever, teachers, students and parents are spending more time inside their homes. People are using more heating, electricity, plumbing and gas, stressing the systems that protect its occupants.
Veteran owned and operated World Class Services wants to spread awareness of safe heating and air conditioning for those who must stay inside for most of their day. For 2021, as a token of appreciation for her hard work, World Class Services decided to give the gift of a brand-new furnace to a local Kindergarten teacher who owned a furnace dating back to 1988 that was both unsafe and became very expensive to operate.
“We come across failed heat exchangers at an alarming rate during home service HVAC calls,” said Armando Jr., Owner of World Class Services and military veteran. “Even two-year old equipment can have cracked heat exchangers leaking exhaust into the home, due to improper installation or neglected annual maintenance.”
This is more than a theoretical problem. World Class Services recently helped a homeowner who had received service from another local HVAC company. Their furnace stopped working a few days later. As Armando Jr., recalled, “She reached out to us and we discovered the cracked heat exchanger - completely missed by the other company. Then we learned that the homeowner’s mother was in the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Safety is our number one priority, and we have on staff two of the only certified heat exchanger experts in the state. They have taught our technicians how to identify dangerous issues that can lead to critical home emergencies.”
World Class Services provides proposals, not estimates. Homeowners and management companies know exactly how much they will spend before work begins. Repairs and maintenance are also charged at a flat rate. Other companies work by the hour, but World Class Services operates by the golden rule – being honest and upfront. As a family-owned and operated company, it treats its own employees and customers with honesty, excellence, and courtesy. The company guarantees all work and is motivated by efficient-perfection. If things take longer than expected, the homeowner never pays a penny more. If there are any issues immediately following installation or service, the company will we come back free of charge.
World Class Services serves the south Puget Sound area from Lynnwood to Olympia and surrounding areas.
