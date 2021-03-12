ADA & XTZ staking coming to Escaroo.com via Partnership with Moonstake

Escaroo & Moonstake Partnership

Escaroo an industry-leading crypto escrow platform has announced a partnership with Moonstake to offer staking services for Cardano (ADA) & Tezos (XTZ) Tokens

ST HELIER, JERSEY, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escaroo is the first decentralised escrow platform to provide a validator staking service for ADA & XTZ, highlighting Escaroo’s strategic vision for giving clients the tools they need to control their own money. Both Cardano & Tezos have enjoyed excellent growth this year and are poised to change the face of blockchain.

Escaroo’s innovative staking wallet will allow users to participate in staking and earn rewards directly on the Escaroo.com platform. By removing barriers to entry, and delivering use cases for cryptocurrency, Escaroo is helping people across the planet engage in this new world of digital assets, achieving financial freedom and inclusion.

“Adding staking to our platform is a natural progression for Escaroo, as it empowers our clients to put their money to work for them. They can now earn a percentage on everything they stake, thus creating a passive income stream on their investments. Being able to partner with Moonstake to bring this vision to fruition was a no brainer. With over $800 Million in assets currently being staked, it is clear Moonstake understands what's needed to succeed in this extremely competitive world of Decentralised Finance. "We are excited to be at the forefront of this brave new world of finance with them”, said Frank Pira, Founder and CEO of Escaroo.

Built with ease in mind, Escaroo’s solutions are solving real-world issues of usability and accessibility that have inhibited mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. The results are the software and services that make buying, selling, saving, and using cryptocurrencies faster, more secure, and accessible to people throughout the world.

The Moonstake staking integration is an important milestone for Escaroo as it complements their “Your Money, You Manage It” business model. The timing of the partnership is perfect as both Moonstake and Escaroo enter new paradigms in their businesses, with both companies looking forward to the opportunities this new partnership provides.

Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake comments on the partnership: “Investors, especially in the crypto space, are always looking for security and profitability without compromising their convenience. We are happy to help Escaroo enable staking on their esteemed escrow platform so that Escaroo users not only can enjoy secure transactions but also earn from their idle funds on the DeFi platform of their choice. With a wide selection of PoS coins and attractive yield rates from our high-quality staking pools, we are confident that users will be pleased with their staking experience on Escaroo powered by Moonstake. By partnering with an esteemed institution, Moonstake is going strong on our journey to accelerate the growth of staking.”

Escaroo is planning to launch the new staking service by the first week of April 2021.

About Escaroo

Escaroo was established in 2020 with one goal in mind, to make cryptocurrency payments safe for all parties. Escaroo is the safest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency escrow payment service in the world. Clients can buy or sell with confidence knowing their funds are secure when using the decentralized peer-to-peer platform for personal, small business, commercial or letter-of-credit transactions.

Visit Escaroo here: https://escaroo.com

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia’s burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan’s biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Listed company. Industry’s reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Centrality support Moonstake’s innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million.

Visit Moonstake here: https://moonstake.io