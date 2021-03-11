Georgia-Pacific and gener8tor team up to accelerate consumer goods innovation in northeast Wisconsin

Startup accelerator gener8tor and Georgia-Pacific have announced a new program in northeast Wisconsin to fuel the growth of startups. The partnership will launch 1915 Studios, a pre-accelerator for early-stage companies working on products related to hygiene, Internet of Things and sensing.

1915 Studios, which will operate from space in Georgia-Pacific’s Neenah Technical Center, will be a free accelerator for early-stage startups, following the model of gener8tor’s gBETA program.

The 12-week program will provide participants with intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners and investors. It is designed to help startups prototype and build their products, gain early customer interest and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time accelerators or seed investment.

The Neenah Technical Center is a research and development facility of more than 250 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff, with centuries worth of papermaking, product development and testing expertise. The center houses pilot lines as well as labs supporting the company’s consumer products businesses.

“We believe working closely with startups to aid in developing their businesses can result in significant mutual benefit for all involved,” said Darin Driessen, director of R&D Open Innovation at Georgia-Pacific and managing director of 1915 Studios. “Bringing together the new ideas and approaches of startups and the proven go-to-market capabilities at our Neenah R&D center will create a powerful innovation environment.”

Startups are encouraged to apply for the programming and resources that 1915 Studios offers, including free space, prototyping and additive manufacturing technology. The first cohort will kick off this summer, with a second cohort to follow in the fall.

Application information and office appointments for those wanting to learn more are currently available at gbetastartups.com/1915-studios.