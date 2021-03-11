Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caf’s Patrice Motsepe – from billionaire tycoon to African soccer boss

On Friday, Patrice Motsepe will become president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) when the South African will run unopposed in elections in Morocco.

Known for being one of Africa’s richest men, Mr Motsepe is also the owner of 2016 African champions Mamelodi Sundowns – but who is the man behind the money? The BBC’s Pumza Fihlani has been taking a closer look:

Many people are familiar with the phrase “Keeping up with the Joneses”, but are you familiar with the idiom “Keeping up with the Motsepes”?

You should be – because Patrice Motsepe is the ninth-richestexternal-link person in Africa, according to Forbes magazine, and one of the country’s first black billionaires.

The founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, he became a billionaire in 2008 – with Forbes calling him the first African to do so.

His rise in prominence and wealth has not been lost on black people in a country where oppressive apartheid laws shut out the majority of the population from a good…

