Quick and Easy Companion Boosts Productivity
TeraByte Unlimited has released the QnE Companion, a flexible, easy-to-use Windows program that helps boost productivity by placing handy utilities right at your fingertips. With a screen capture utility, clipboard manager, desktop icon utility, and a launcher, QnE Companion makes it easy to get lots of work done with very little effort.
QnE Companion is a complete set of “quick and easy” utilities that are easily accessible. These utilities can be conveniently accessed from the Windows taskbar, a small floating window, or through traditional shortcuts. QnE Companion is both powerful and full-featured.
The QnE Screen Capture utility makes it easy for you to capture a picture of your screen. You can capture the entire screen or an area of your screen with ease. Multiple monitor support is included. If you have ever wanted something shown on your screen captured to print, email, or retain for later, this is for you.
The QnE Clipboard Companion extends the ability of the standard Windows clipboard by storing your clips in an easy to access list. When you need to refer to the clip again, simply select it from the list and the Windows clipboard is loaded and ready to be pasted. You’ll be amazed how much more productive you become using QnE Clipboard Companion.
The QnE Launcher provides a handy popup menu that you can populate with the programs, folders, and documents that you use the most. You can organize the menu with cascading submenus and even easily add the Desktop or Windows Start menu as a submenu. The QnE Launcher gives you quick access to all the things you use the most.
The QnE Desktop Companion is available as both a floating window and a taskbar toolbar. Whichever form you use it, it provides access to the QnE Icon Companion and a single location to quickly launch the other utilities included in the package.
The QnE Icon Companion provides you with all the functionality you need to work with the location of icons on your desktop. If install a new program, add a new file to the desktop, use remote access and the like, it can be almost impossible to find what you're looking for. Enter the QnE Icon Companion search feature that flashes the desktop icons that matches a given criteria.
Another feature includes saving and restoring desktop icon locations. If you have ever lost your desktop layout due to resolution change, remote desktop, or a new icon is added that pushes everything out of place you’ll appreciate the ability to restore a layout you saved.
The QnE Companion will make you much more productive and it can be downloaded on-line from https://www.terabyteunlimited.com
