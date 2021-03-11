Northeast Wisconsin Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to 6 Years Initial Confinement, 6 Years Extended Supervision

APPLETON, Wis. – On July 27, 2020, LeeRoy R. Blank entered a plea of no contest to, and was found guilty of, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams as a second or subsequent offender. On Tuesday, Blank was sentenced to six years initial confinement followed by six years of extended supervision.

“In recent years, meth has caused significant harm to many Wisconsinites struggling with substance-use disorder,” said AG Kaul. “This sentencing brings accountability to a drug dealer who possessed hundreds of grams of that dangerous drug.”

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams carries a penalty of up to 40 years of imprisonment or up to a $100,000 fine or both. The second or subsequent enhancer increases the maximum term of imprisonment by 6 years. Prosecutors for the State requested Blank be sentenced to a term of imprisonment consisting of 8 to 10 years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

On August 22, 2017, investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) executed a search warrant at a hotel room and located over 350 grams of methamphetamine in a safe, numerous baggies of various shapes, colors, and sizes, drug ledgers, money transfer receipts, and a digital scale. Blank told investigators the methamphetamine belonged to him and that he regularly picked up ¼ to ½ of a pound of methamphetamine for distribution. Blank explained the methamphetamine located in the safe was from a pound of methamphetamine he picked up the previous day.

The prosecution of this case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Peter Hahn, a Regional Drug Prosecutor for the DOJ Division of Legal Services Criminal Litigation Unit, who assisted the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.