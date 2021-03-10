Joint Statement: Leaders CelebrateAmerican Rescue Plan, PraiseSenator Bennett

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, and House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver today released the following joint statement in response to the passage of the American Rescue Plan:

“The American rescue plan is the most meaningful, comprehensive piece of legislation to come out of Washington in years. Not only does it send targeted relief to small businesses, reduce healthcare premiums, and support the unemployed, it delivers life-saving assistance to families. Under this bill, low and middle-income parents will receive monthly support payments for their children – cutting child poverty by as much as 45 percent.

This critical measure will protect millions of kids, thanks to Colorado’s own, Senator Michael Bennett. Senator Bennett fought tirelessly to include this provision in the rescue plan. He rolled up his sleeves, fought for Colorado families, and got it done. We are incredibly proud that we have such an effective, hardworking senator in D.C., and are looking forward to seeing his efforts pay off here at home.”