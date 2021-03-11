mProbe Receives New York State Approval to Offer Clinical Proteomic Testing for Oncology Patient Care
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mProbe Inc, a leading clinical proteomics testing company, announced today that the New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) has approved mProbe’s quantitative protein expression analysis by LC-MS/MS-based method for OncoOmicsDx in FFPE tumor tissue specimens in the category of Oncology – Molecular and Cellular Tumor Marker. The proteomic assay run at mProbe’s CAP/CLIA laboratory evaluates 72 protein biomarkers in tumor samples from FFPE tissues by targeted proteomics to select determine potential benefit from various cancer treatment agents
mProbe specializes in the deep phenotying of tumor tissues to provide oncologists with information about metabolic pathways that drive an individual patient’s tumor biology. While DNA mutations in a tumor cause malignant growth, most cancer medicines act on the proteins in the tumor to block or alter metabolic reactions. mProbe’s OncoOmicsDx test enables treating oncologists to match patient tumor molecular profiles to not only FDA approved therapies but also to chemotherapeutic agents as well as novel targeted therapies in clinical trials. Proteomic testing as such provides personalized therapeutic options optimally suited to each individual and guides cancer care based on each patient’s unique tumor protein expression. Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil, the Senior Director of R&D at mProbe said “Quantitatively assessing the levels of the tumor proteins gives oncologists the ground level intelligence to make informed treatment decisions that best match the tumor’s biology.”
New York State’s Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (NYCLEP) is responsible for ensuring test accuracy and reliability and conducts s extensive review of laboratory developed tests (LDT) before accepting them for patient care within the NY state. OncoOmics Dx, mProbe’s proprietary quantitative proteomic clinical assay has been validated through numerous multicenter studies and peer reviewed publications The NYCLEP approval now makes mProbe’s OncoOmicsDx test accessible to patients in New York. The OncoOmicsDx test was since 2013 in all states except New York.
“New York holds the bar very high for LDTs,” said Dr. Robert Heaton, Chief Pathologist and Medical Director at mProbe. “New York conducts a very stringent evaluation and its approval is a significant endorsement of mProbe’s proteomic test. With OncoOmicsDx test, New Yorkers can now receive clinical proteomics information that is actionable, which is expected to significantly improve cancer patient care and healthcare outcomes"
About mProbe
mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company based in California and committed to promoting human health and wellness by transforming the field of Precision Medicine, Precision Health, and Predictive Healthcare Analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the disease prediction, prevention, and cure paradigm. For more information, please visit www.mprobe.com
Investors and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
mProbe, Inc
