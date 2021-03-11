A sound alternative? MEMS speakers could revolutionize the audio industry.
MEMS speakers could threaten incumbent audio technologies by 2025 as consumers desire smaller and less power-hungry devices.”EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEMS speakers could revolutionize the audio industry, thanks to their small form factor and low power capabilities, according to market analyst SAR Insight & Consulting.
Four billion devices with seven billion speakers were shipped during 2020, it has been estimated, across multiple sectors, including automotive, mobile phones, home AV, and many others.
While speakers traditionally use an electromagnetic coil to create audio waves, other technologies have been trialed by OEMs looking to create an improved audio experience while reducing product size and using less power.
MEMS speakers are seen as hitting all the touchpoints for companies designing the next generation of audio products, SAR Insight & Consulting’s latest report—MEMS Speakers: Technology, Ecosystem & Hardware Market Sizing—has found.
“2021 looks set to be the year for MEMS speakers,” the report’s author Peter Cooney said. “The technology has been ten years in the making, and the leading companies in this sector are now starting to mass-produce their latest products.”
“We are already seeing the average unit selling price come down as production is scaled up, which will lead to greater uptake and, thus, greater production and lower-cost units”.
“We predict that the headphone market will be the driver for mass volume during 2021, with a handful of other sectors following suit in the next couple of years. We expect to see mass adoption across at least three sectors by 2023.”
MEMS speakers are not without their limitations, but Peter said that these will be largely overcome in the next five years as OEMs exploit the benefits on offer.
“After functionality and reliability, component price and overall bill of materials will be the most important factor that drives growth,” Peter said. “This is true across all markets; MEMS speakers will need to compete with dynamic speakers and balanced armatures at a similar price point.”
MEMS Speakers: Technology, Ecosystem & Hardware Market Sizing from SAR Insight & Consulting explores MEMS speakers’ potential, forecasting the market’s size over the next five years and highlighting the industry’s leading suppliers.
Also, see Webinar: MEMS Speakers, enabling new design options in headphones for a deep dive into the opportunities for MEMS speakers in this space.
