Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,670 in the last 365 days.

Top Property Management Company Expands into Northern Virginia

Bringing over 10 years’ experience in the property management industry, Bay Property Management Group has expanded into the Northern Virginia area.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top property management company expands into Northern Virginia

The wait for quality third-party property management services has ended! Bringing over 10 years’ experience in the property management industry, Bay Property Management Group has expanded into the Northern Virginia area.

“We thought the expansion into Northern Virginia made perfect sense since we are already managing property in DC and Maryland,” says Patrick Freeze, President of BMG. “We have always thought Northern Virginia was a great rental market and finally decided to invest in the area. We are excited for the opportunity!”

With this recent expansion, BMG now manages over 4,500 rental units throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Virginia.
Bay Property Management Group was founded in Baltimore, Maryland. Since opening its doors in 2010, the company has grown to be a leader in third-party property management by offering top-notch property management services while putting customer service above all else.

“Property Management is more than just finding a tenant to occupy a property. It is building trust with your clients and rapport with your customers. It’s about treating every request as an urgent matter and finding solutions before there is even a problem. It’s about educating your clients and customers, because you have the experience and knowledge to do so. I truly believe our values and behavior is what sets us apart from the rest.” – Patrick Freeze President

For more information about Bay Property Management Group Northern Virginia and the services they offer, visit their website or contact them today!

Nichole Shahverdi
Bay Property Management Group
+1 443-708-4698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Top Property Management Company Expands into Northern Virginia

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.