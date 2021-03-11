Top Property Management Company Expands into Northern Virginia
CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top property management company expands into Northern Virginia
The wait for quality third-party property management services has ended! Bringing over 10 years’ experience in the property management industry, Bay Property Management Group has expanded into the Northern Virginia area.
“We thought the expansion into Northern Virginia made perfect sense since we are already managing property in DC and Maryland,” says Patrick Freeze, President of BMG. “We have always thought Northern Virginia was a great rental market and finally decided to invest in the area. We are excited for the opportunity!”
With this recent expansion, BMG now manages over 4,500 rental units throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Virginia.
Bay Property Management Group was founded in Baltimore, Maryland. Since opening its doors in 2010, the company has grown to be a leader in third-party property management by offering top-notch property management services while putting customer service above all else.
“Property Management is more than just finding a tenant to occupy a property. It is building trust with your clients and rapport with your customers. It’s about treating every request as an urgent matter and finding solutions before there is even a problem. It’s about educating your clients and customers, because you have the experience and knowledge to do so. I truly believe our values and behavior is what sets us apart from the rest.” – Patrick Freeze President
