AVMS Creates Virtual Studios for Hotel Partners
On-site audiovisual company offers partners additional service to assist in attracting customers and bringing skillful elements to virtual events
We wanted to demonstrate true partnership with our hotels and assist in any way possible to bring events safely back to their properties.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS) announced today that they are creating virtual studios in their partnership properties. These broadcast-quality setups will remain in place for as long as the hotel/venue needs it for virtual or hybrid events. This allows customers to enjoy the professionalism of a studio, while at the same time accomplishing meeting goals, ensuring safe and comfortable experiences, and eventually moving toward live events once again.
“The past year has been extremely trying for our entire industry,” stated Hobie Fugate, CEO of AVMS. “We wanted to demonstrate true partnership with our hotels and assist in any way possible to bring events back to their properties. Some of the hotels we partner with, including The Galt House, San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront, Estancia La Jolla, Bell Harbor International Conference Center, Lansdowne and numerous others across the United States, have seen tremendous success in having the studio to service any guest wanting to turn their virtual experience into something really special at a moment’s notice.”
AVMS has continued to offer assistance with virtual, hybrid and live meetings through their unique virtual studios, their proprietary virtual portal, their SafeMeetingsAndEvents.com website, aligning with their partners on safety protocols, and offerings their expertise for anything needed throughout the past year.
“Our staff has been laser-focused on abiding by our comprehensive safety and health protocols and are thrilled to have a partner like AVMS that supports our passion in this area,” said Scott Shoenberger, President and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company (The Galt House, Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport & Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown).
Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS) connects people with technology for results so compelling that they keep coming back. For over 22 years, they have provided full-service audiovisual solutions for corporations, events, venues and hotels. Their success took root through customer satisfaction and resulting word-of-mouth. With partnerships in over 150+ hotels, resorts and event centers nationwide, and strategically located offices throughout the nation, AVMS is a premier partner of event technology at any venue — anywhere you need. Their professional team can take an inkling of a vision and take it full-scale into the unimaginable.
About AVMS
Partnering with hotels, resorts and venues from coast-to-coast, Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS) combines innovation and expertise to achieve our customers’ goals. When collaborating with AVMS, you are selecting a proven audiovisual provider that creates unforgettable experiences with a hospitality approach. Since 1999, our team has delivered solutions specifically designed to extend the reach of events and give our partners unmatched value. Whether you select us for an intimate gathering, special function, large convention, long-term partnership, virtual or hybrid event, we will ensure service excellence every time, on every event. For more information about AVMS, visit: http://avms.com/
Find AVMS in leading hotels and anywhere you demand better experiences.
