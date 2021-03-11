Emerging British Actress Stephanie Tripp Signs Contract of Representation With Global Film Actors Agency
The very anticipated feature film "Spa", produced by Daria Trifu, written and directed by Bruno Pischiutta, will be shot in England and Greece.
The film shows how love and sexual relationships are often interracial and sometimes involve LGBT characters in a kaleidoscope of different nationalities, traditions and ways.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British actress Stephanie Tripp will join young Lithuanian Star Greta Goldling, who was featured on the official poster of the 2020 edition of the Global Nonviolent Film Festival, and transgender Filipina actress Sophia Abella, in the cast of the upcoming feature film "Spa", written and directed by veteran film auteur Bruno Pischiutta.
The movie, to be filmed partly in London and partly in a touristic resort located by the Aegean Sea in Greece, is Pischiutta's most anticipated work, and is expected to be his greatest directorial performance since "Punctured Hope", the critically acclaimed narrative feature on women's genital mutilation shot in Africa and qualified for nomination consideration at the Academy Awards® in 2010.
"Spa" is a nonviolent film. However, its sexual content accentuates its dramatic ending.
"Spa" will be a landmark in movie history because, like Francis Ford Coppola, Pischiutta is not afraid of risk. In this film, Pischiutta makes an artistic directorial choice with respect to the casting by organizing a fabulous and priceless ensemble of talent that brings back memories of the one in Dennis Hopper's "Easy Rider".
Bruno Pischiutta says: "Love and sexual relationships are today more complicated than ever. They are often interracial and sometimes involve LGBT characters in a kaleidoscope of different nationalities, traditions and ways. Love relationships are not caused and motivated by logic but by passion, and the strength of passion gives them life and rules them in a constant fluctuating variation that is always interesting and often surprising."
For Global Film Studio, "Spa" will be produced by Daria Trifu, who previously produced "Punctured Hope" with a US $5.8 million budget and +200 cast and crew members.
"Spa" will be released worldwide by Global Cinema Online, the company's pay-per-view streaming service for nonviolent films and documentaries, that goes live in April.
Global Film Studio is financing "Spa" and its new streaming venture, Global Cinema Online, through a Pre-IPO Private Placement issued last month.
The total to be raised is US 21.5 million. The PPM is structured to accept subscriptions from institutional investors who have the resources to make large investments, as well as from high net worth individuals who wish to explore investing in the film industry.
Via this Pre-IPO Private Placement it is now possible to subscribe for Common shares of the Company at US $8.6 per share, from a minimum of US $8,600 investment. Financiers from Abu Dhabi, Miami, London and Wall Street have already shown interest in participating. Here is the Executive Summary.
Global Film Studio Inc., a private media company focused on ventures that are socially conscious and nonviolent, was federally incorporated in Canada in 2011. The Company's activities revolve around film production and distribution, talent management, film festival organization, and publishing. Global Film Studio has seven divisions that include Global Nonviolent Film Festival (est. 2012), Global Film Actors Agency (est. 2012), and Global Cinema Online (est. April 2021). More information: www.globalfilmstudio.com
Bruno Pischiutta is one of the last great Italian directors of his generation and the only one who has lived in America for almost forty years. During his film career, he created and developed numerous feature films in Europe, America, Africa and Asia, and won major awards in several countries. In China, he wrote and developed the feature film The Sepia Portrait, and in Ghana he completed the feature film Punctured Hope that the Hollywood Political Film Society proposed for nomination at the 2010 Academy Awards®. More information: www.brunopischiutta.com
