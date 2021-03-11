Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News and Events: VHP to Highlight Farming Career Path in Panels

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) will host two panels on March 19 and March 26 to highlight farming as a viable career path for veterans transitioning to civilian life and to introduce programs that support those who pursue farming.

The events, focused on the benefits and challenges of farming in urban and rural settings, will premiere on the VHP’s Facebook page. Panelists and moderators will be available to answer questions in the comments section.

Click here for more information.

