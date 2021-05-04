Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Maine-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"We want a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Maine or in any state to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We want a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Maine or in any state to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982. If the Navy Veteran with lung cancer is too sick to call on their own-we are appealing to their wife or adult son or daughter to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste on their behalf. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy.

"Most people have heard about financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma. Unfortunately, most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s are not aware the $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. As we mentioned-financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.