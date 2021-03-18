Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,103 in the last 365 days.

DICE Dental Offering Springfield, PA Dental Implants

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

DICE Dental in Springfield, PA offers affordable dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.

We work closely with patients to ensure they have a pair of dentures that they can wear comfortably and confidently.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, is offering Springfield, PA dental implants. Dental implants from DICE start at only $750.

Dental implants are a popular solution for replacing missing teeth. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth, giving their smile a more natural, seamless look.

“Their natural appearance, paired with the durability, have made dental implants the go-to solution for millions of Americans,” says Dr. Alger. “They improve the ability to eat and speak, they strengthen your jawbone, and they can even be used to stabilize dentures.”

Dentures in Springfield are also available from DICE. Conventional, partial, full, and implant overdentures are available, with conventional dentures starting at only $499.

“We work closely with patients to ensure they have a pair of dentures that they can wear comfortably and confidently,” adds Dr. Alger.

To learn more about dental implants and dentures, request an appointment with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. DICE Dental is located only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE.


About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

About DICE Dental Springfield

You just read:

DICE Dental Offering Springfield, PA Dental Implants

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.