DICE Dental Offering Springfield, PA Dental Implants
DICE Dental in Springfield, PA offers affordable dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.
We work closely with patients to ensure they have a pair of dentures that they can wear comfortably and confidently.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, is offering Springfield, PA dental implants. Dental implants from DICE start at only $750.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental implants are a popular solution for replacing missing teeth. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth, giving their smile a more natural, seamless look.
“Their natural appearance, paired with the durability, have made dental implants the go-to solution for millions of Americans,” says Dr. Alger. “They improve the ability to eat and speak, they strengthen your jawbone, and they can even be used to stabilize dentures.”
Dentures in Springfield are also available from DICE. Conventional, partial, full, and implant overdentures are available, with conventional dentures starting at only $499.
“We work closely with patients to ensure they have a pair of dentures that they can wear comfortably and confidently,” adds Dr. Alger.
To learn more about dental implants and dentures, request an appointment with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. DICE Dental is located only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
About DICE Dental Springfield