Decorated Commercial Actor Mike Whaley Unites with Carat Media, Exclusive Top Agency in the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide recognized seasoned commercials and Film Actor Mike Whaley conjoined with World Class Media agency Carat for a commercial project. The 6 times Effie award winner Whaley agreed to work with the most creative media agency Carat. ‘Crème de la crème’ duo did a commendable job with the project.
Carat - A dentsu Company is consistently ranked the #1 media agency in the world. Carat delivers an unparalleled capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging media experiences. Most recently named a leader amongst global media agencies by Forrester, Carat also ranked #1 Globally in RECMA this year. Over 200 individual award wins this year alone
Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry: The RECMA Qualitative Diagnostics Report evaluates media agencies’ strengths and weaknesses utilizing 18 criteria, and spans across 700 media agencies in 47 countries. For the past six years, Carat has consistently been awarded the number 1 position in each of the last twelve qualitative ranking evaluations. Additionally, Carat saw an increase in ranking scores across the majority of regions in which it operates.
Carat is an award-winning media and content agency that uses its peerless understanding of the passions, motivations and behaviors of real people to bring brands and their customers together.
Carat is a Dentsu Company. Pioneer in delivering the most effective brand, media and digital communications solutions. They are privileged to work with some of the most storied and innovative brands in the world. They have the experience and point of view to help transform and elevate your brand. The strength of their work has been recognised around the world. Carat is privileged to work with some of the most eminent companies in the world. Carat is pleased to announce that it has retained its status as the number global media agency network till date.
Choice of the commercial's cast was according to the reputation of the company. Mike Whaley proved to be the prime choice because of his well decorated career and excellent performance skills. The Whaley - Carat duo commercial project was a hit and audiences may want to see their collaboration more often.
The world has become admirers of Whaley’s flawless performances and personality. Whaley always enjoys his work and feels fortunate about the accolade and appreciation he gets for his work.
“I hadn’t been working on a lot of film productions this year, but I had been working on a good deal of national commercials. There’s a season for everything – and I’ve been fortunate to have a healthy balance of film and commercial work, but this year has been a lot more commercial work for me, which to any actor is payday central”.
Catch him on following:
Website: https://mikewhaley.co/
ISpots: https://www.ispot.tv/topic/tv-personality/k_J/mike-whaley
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikewhaley82/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPp7Ip4NWmnKyl25weWaTew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mikewhaley82/?_rdc=1&_rdr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MikeWhaley82
IMDb: https://m.imdb.com/name/nm2830996
Hugh Taylor
Carat - A dentsu Company is consistently ranked the #1 media agency in the world. Carat delivers an unparalleled capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging media experiences. Most recently named a leader amongst global media agencies by Forrester, Carat also ranked #1 Globally in RECMA this year. Over 200 individual award wins this year alone
Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry: The RECMA Qualitative Diagnostics Report evaluates media agencies’ strengths and weaknesses utilizing 18 criteria, and spans across 700 media agencies in 47 countries. For the past six years, Carat has consistently been awarded the number 1 position in each of the last twelve qualitative ranking evaluations. Additionally, Carat saw an increase in ranking scores across the majority of regions in which it operates.
Carat is an award-winning media and content agency that uses its peerless understanding of the passions, motivations and behaviors of real people to bring brands and their customers together.
Carat is a Dentsu Company. Pioneer in delivering the most effective brand, media and digital communications solutions. They are privileged to work with some of the most storied and innovative brands in the world. They have the experience and point of view to help transform and elevate your brand. The strength of their work has been recognised around the world. Carat is privileged to work with some of the most eminent companies in the world. Carat is pleased to announce that it has retained its status as the number global media agency network till date.
Choice of the commercial's cast was according to the reputation of the company. Mike Whaley proved to be the prime choice because of his well decorated career and excellent performance skills. The Whaley - Carat duo commercial project was a hit and audiences may want to see their collaboration more often.
The world has become admirers of Whaley’s flawless performances and personality. Whaley always enjoys his work and feels fortunate about the accolade and appreciation he gets for his work.
“I hadn’t been working on a lot of film productions this year, but I had been working on a good deal of national commercials. There’s a season for everything – and I’ve been fortunate to have a healthy balance of film and commercial work, but this year has been a lot more commercial work for me, which to any actor is payday central”.
Catch him on following:
Website: https://mikewhaley.co/
ISpots: https://www.ispot.tv/topic/tv-personality/k_J/mike-whaley
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikewhaley82/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPp7Ip4NWmnKyl25weWaTew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mikewhaley82/?_rdc=1&_rdr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MikeWhaley82
IMDb: https://m.imdb.com/name/nm2830996
Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here