The Digital Mural Brings Emerging Indigenous Art To You
Group art exhibition by Indigenous youth showcases creative artistic production that engages with concepts of community, care, and resilience.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 12, 2021 Red Beans Group and Canadian Roots Exchange (CRE) will be launching The Digital Mural project, an exciting and innovative art exhibition space that showcases Indigenous art. The virtual group exhibition features 31 Indigenous emerging youth artists. Viewers will encounter a range of mediums, from beadwork and Tik Toks to QR codes and embedded video games.
“We need to make art accessible to our communities," says Adrienne Huard, Digital Mural Curator and Editor at Canadian Art, "while uplifting the voices of our youth because they are our future ancestors.” This project stems from a “passion to blur the lines of what constitutes Indigenous art” said Huard.
The Digital Mural is designed to support curators to reimagine how to categorize and sort artistic works according to their relevant metadata and through an Indigenous lens. Curator Franchesca Hebert-Spence comments that “it has been the experience of too many Indigenous artists to have their work contextualized within a non-Indigenous lens.”
This online platform is funded by CRE, a national Indigenous charity that supports and facilitates programs that focus on strengthening the resilience of Indigenous youth. CRE plans to use this platform to encourage Indigenous youth to continue sharing their unique stories through the arts.
Key partners: Canadian Roots Exchange (CRE) and Red Beans Group
Visit The Digital Mural exhibition online: digitalmural.ca/
View "Meet the Curators" Video online: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CMQOXHgl3Do/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Social medias: @thedigitalmural @cdnroots
For more information, please contact Raven Spiratos at raven@canadianroots.ca
Raven Spiratos
CRE
raven@canadianroots.ca