Center Valley Dental Implants Are a Predictable, Long-Lasting, and Natural-Looking Tooth Replacement

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants are the most successful missing tooth replacement currently available.

During a consultation, we will determine whether patients are a good candidate for implants, take x-rays, and walk them through a treatment plan.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. The team at Castle Dental, consisting of Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton, is a highly applauded provider of general and cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley.

Dental implants are among Castle’s most popular services. Dental implants use a titanium fixture and a custom-made ceramic crown to replace a missing tooth root. They’re durable, natural-looking, and boast a success rate of over 90%.

“Over time, the implant fuses to the jawbone,” explains Dr. Lang. “This osseointegration not only makes eating easier but also prevents further jawbone loss”

The cost of dental implants at Castle Dental includes x-rays, the titanium fixture, abutment, crown, and any supplemental procedures.

“During a consultation, we will determine whether patients are a good candidate for implants, take x-rays, and walk them through a treatment plan,” adds Dr. Lang.

Castle Dental also offers CEREC crowns in Center Valley. These same-day crowns are color-matched to a patient’s natural smile and use 3D technology as opposed to impression trays. Other cosmetic dentistry services include full-arch dental implants, veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening.

To learn more about dental implants in Center Valley, request an appointment by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.