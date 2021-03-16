Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,680 in the last 365 days.

Center Valley Dental Implants Are a Predictable, Long-Lasting, and Natural-Looking Tooth Replacement

Logo for Center Valley dentist

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants are the most successful missing tooth replacement currently available.

During a consultation, we will determine whether patients are a good candidate for implants, take x-rays, and walk them through a treatment plan.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. The team at Castle Dental, consisting of Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton, is a highly applauded provider of general and cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley.

Dental implants are among Castle’s most popular services. Dental implants use a titanium fixture and a custom-made ceramic crown to replace a missing tooth root. They’re durable, natural-looking, and boast a success rate of over 90%.

“Over time, the implant fuses to the jawbone,” explains Dr. Lang. “This osseointegration not only makes eating easier but also prevents further jawbone loss”

The cost of dental implants at Castle Dental includes x-rays, the titanium fixture, abutment, crown, and any supplemental procedures.

“During a consultation, we will determine whether patients are a good candidate for implants, take x-rays, and walk them through a treatment plan,” adds Dr. Lang.

Castle Dental also offers CEREC crowns in Center Valley. These same-day crowns are color-matched to a patient’s natural smile and use 3D technology as opposed to impression trays. Other cosmetic dentistry services include full-arch dental implants, veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening.

To learn more about dental implants in Center Valley, request an appointment by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.

Melissa Dugan
Castle Dental
+1 6102822249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Center Valley Dental Implants Are a Predictable, Long-Lasting, and Natural-Looking Tooth Replacement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.