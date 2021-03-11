New Book Honors Hundreds of World War II Veterans Through Their Unpublished Letters and Moving Stories

Clément Horvath, author of Till Victory, and his book about WWII letters. "Till Victory - the Second World War by those who were there" features more than 50 different Allied soldiers and their never published before wartime correspondence. Ray Alm, a 2nd Rangers elite soldier who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day, gave its name to the book: "Till Victory" is the coded signature he used in his letters to let his wife know he was going to attack Germany!

Till Victory, an award-winning success in France, is the result of 15 years of collecting and research by its French author and is now available in English!

Their moving letters allow us to put into perspective the hardships we are going through today. Above all, they taught me to appreciate my freedom and the peace that we take for granted.” — Clément HORVATH

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --For more than 15 years, Clément Horvath has collected thousands of letters from American, British, Canadian or French soldiers of the Second World War (mostly saved from a well-known online auction site) and published these moving and new wartime accounts in his first book 'Till Victory', which was an award-winning success in France.To honor those he owes his freedom to, the 33-year-old history-buff from France undertook a long worldwide search for their descendants, after thoroughly reconstructing the soldiers' stories using military archives and their personal letters written on the frontlines of World War II. The 376-page-long and well-illustrated book covers the whole war in Western Europe from 1939 to 1945, from the mountains of Italy to the beaches of Normandy and from the deserts of North Africa to the ruined German cities, through hundreds of unpublished letters and diaries from all Allied nations.Although he hosts a podcast in English in which he interviews World War II veterans and received an award from the hands of TV-host Stéphane Bern (OBE), Princess Caroline of Monaco and French First Lady Brigitte Macron, Clément insists that he is not a professional historian, simply a young Frenchman eternally grateful for Liberty and Peace: "This is my way of saying ‘Thank You’ to all these men and women who never had a chance to tell their stories..."75 years after the end of WWII, thanks to Casemate Publishers, the English version of the book 'Till Victory - the Second World War by those who were there' is now available in North America. These poignant writings, completed in the mud of the European battlefields, reveal the hopes, doubts and fears of these young people sent to hell, making Till Victory first and foremost a book about Peace.

A short video presentation of "TILL VICTORY - The Second World War by those who were there", a new book about WWII letters (Teaser)