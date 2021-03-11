Unique International Online Conference Creative Society. What The Prophets Dreamed Of

"Creative Society. What the prophets dreamed of" The conference is organized by the initiative of people from all over the world with live broadcast and simultaneous translation into more than 35 languages. The Creative Society, where the greatest value is human Life, is a covenant of our prophets to us.

People have stopped being silent about the important problems of our society. If we want to live in a world of happiness, why do we have a world of violence?

Whoever we are (Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, or believers), we cannot deny one of the main commandments that we find in any world religion — the commandment of love for one’s neighbor.” — - From the text version of the Creative Society Program

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Look around: what kind of society are we living in nowadays? Why in the 21st century are we still unable to live in peace and harmony with each other?Today we have many religions, but unfortunately, there is no mutual understanding and peace in the human society on earth. What have we missed? And how can we change the situation for ourselves, our children, and future generations? How can we build Eden on Earth, which the prophets talked about?We are living in the age of information technology. A hundred years ago, the construction of the Creative Society that the prophets had dreamt of would be impossible. But today, thanks to the development of technology, we have a real chance to create a new format of society where justice, good and equality will reign; where every person will be happy and will live in affluence and prosperity.Do you want to know how we can do that?Join the international conference Creative Society. What the Prophets Dreamed of! Together with you, dear friend, we will be able to build a world of our dream much faster!On March 20th, 2021, the worldwide conference Creative Society. What the Prophets Dreamed of will take place. Join this global event and share this information further! This is the day when the world will unite to find out the whole truth. Join with all of humanity and pass on.All prophets bequeathed us to love. But what prompts us to violate their main commandment? How was the truth brought by the prophets distorted?What did the prophets say about the society of the future and the end times? How can we come to a society of creation and humanity’s prosperity?Nowadays, every person feels the injustice and absurdity of what is happening in the world. Yet, who has made it like this? Was the world really like this initially? At different stages of development, prophets came to humanity and spoke about the same thing: about relationships based on humaneness and, consequently, about wellbeing and a prosperous world for every person.The international conference Creative Society: What the Prophets Dreamed of, on March 20th, 2021, will unite millions of people all over the world in order for everyone to know that the time has come to create a world that all the prophets dreamed of!Do you agree that the current society format requires a major renovation?Here’s a straightforward plan on how together we can achieve this goal and build the Creative Society within the next 10 years.First, we need to inform every single person of the possibility of the Creative Society format and its benefits for everyone. This stage is important because we can only make this transition from the current consumer society to the Creative Society by peaceful means, with everyone’s consent and agreement.Second, when everyone has been informed and the majority agrees to transition to the Creative Society, comes the time of the electoral platform, the place where people can express their opinion and elect candidates.The third is the political stage where we implement the electoral platform and the 8 foundations of the Creative Society in constitutions worldwide and thus, finalize the transition of our society to the Creative format.ALLATRA International Public Movement is a format of interaction outside of politics and religion. This global Movement, already joined by millions of people from over 140 countries, is open to all people of goodwill regardless of their place of residence, nationality, social status, religion or political affiliation. The activities of this volunteer, all people's movement, are aimed at reviving spiritual and moral values in the world community and establishing a peaceful dialogue around aspects of life within society such as cultural, social, spiritual, and moral conditions.The main activities are carried out through the voluntary initiative of people, their desire to change themselves and the world for the better. This is a unique, peaceful global movement in which people, in their spare time, successfully implement an entirely new form of communication, an interaction that results in the unification of people around the world based on the principles of honesty, kindness, and justice. This is the power that really unites people across the planet.Let’s together, as the entire humanity, find the answers to these questions. Only we ourselves, people, can bring the Creative Society to life. Now it is important for every inhabitant of the planet to learn about this unifying idea. Changes begin with us and with the information we share with each other.

Creative Society. What the prophets dreamed of. TRAILER. March 20, 2021. Global Historical Online Conference of Humankind.