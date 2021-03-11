Tune In: Modern Living w/Kathy Ireland| Hempzilla CBD & RAYNE Beauty Discover the Power of Industry Leading CBD Products

Online Store for Trusted CBD Product Solutions - Modern Living Segment hosted by Host Kathy Ireland

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD has surged to the forefront of the self-care industry thanks to a tidal wave of expert support and compelling customer testimonials, but not all brands are created the same. Please tune-in to watch our feature story airing on March 11, 2021 at 7:30am ET/PT as sponsored content. For further broadcast information check your local listings for time and channel.

Airing on March 11, 2021 at 7:30AM ET/PT as sponsored content, Kathy Ireland will welcome Chief Marketing Officer of Hempzilla CBD and Vice President of RAYNE Beauty, Amy Nicklaus, to Modern Living with kathy ireland® to learn more about Hempzilla and RAYNE’s game-changing CBD solutions. For further broadcast information check your local listings for time and channel.

Born out of necessity and spurred by personal experience, Hempzilla CBD is the brainchild of two entrepreneurs who experienced the healing powers of CBD from hemp firsthand. Unlike other companies on the market, Hempzilla is dedicated to creating products that enhance health and wellness, while also keeping a close eye on how ingredients are cultivated and processed. Hempzilla is the leader in 100% pure CBD and committed to every part of the process, never cutting corners to cut costs. All Hempzilla CBD is ethically matured, hand-picked and trimmed in the USA without the use of pesticides or GMOs. It also contains no traces of THC to ensure purity and potency without the effect.

Rooted in brand transparency and product purity, RAYNE Beauty offers versatile, straightforward solutions that are effective for a multitude of skin types. Years of extensive research enabled RAYNE to create reliable, plant-based formulas that combine the power of science with naturally effective ingredients. The RAYNE Beauty product line is infused with exceptionally pure and potent CBD and an array of oils, extracts, and vitamins that promote healthy, glowing skin.

CBD customers range from those interested in boosting their overall wellness to competitive athletes looking for a new way to support post-workout recovery. They’re eager to sleep better, live happier, and find relief from pain, anxiety, insomnia, and other everyday ailments. Thanks to brands like Hempzilla CBD and RAYNE Beauty, individuals can finally discover the power of CBD through effective products that are transparent about how they are made and honest in their claims.

Join Kathy and Amy for an informative, exciting look into the science behind CBD and learn what is next for these two ground-breaking, revolutionary CBD brands.

As the leader in 100% pure, American-grown CBD, Hempzilla CBD is committed to ethical harvesting and manufacturing practices, which ensure the purity and potency of all its CBD products.

Hempzilla is the first brand in the CBD industry to have FDA registered GMP certifications and use ISO-certified, pharmaceutical grade formulation and extraction labs. It is also one of the few brands in the industry to have a full-time PhD biochemist on staff to oversee all testing and ensure that all products are micro-bacteria and THC free. The result of Hempzilla’s commitment is an exquisite, potent, traceable product. Visit hempzillacbd.com to learn more.

RAYNE Beauty is a multifaceted CBD skincare line that lives at the crossroads of versatility and luxury, using only pure, top-quality ingredients to support a variety of skin types. Education and years of extensive research are at the forefront of the brand and RAYNE is committed to working closely with an ISO-6000 lab that has been in the beauty space for over 25 years and produces some of the world’s best skincare products.

All RAYNE products in the AM, PM and Body Toning Collections are infused with organic, USA-grown CBD, plant-based ingredients, and an array of oils, extracts and vitamins that promote healthy, glowing skin. With RAYNE Beauty, revealing natural radiance has never been simpler. Visit raynebeauty.co to learn more.

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is a weekly lifestyle television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe. Hosted by a lifestyle and business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in industries today. The show airs on WEtv as part of their sponsored content lineups. The shows extend beyond their weekly on-air programming with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.