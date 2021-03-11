Fasteners Rivets, Nuts, Bolts and Screws www.valuefastener.com

Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc., a Distributor of Fasteners, announced today that it has been approved for and issued a Certificate of Reg. for ISO 9001:2015.

FARMINGTON, MICHIGAN, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay-Cee Sales & Rivet, inc

32861 Chesley Dr.

Farmington, MI 48336

Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc. Achieves Coveted ISO 9001:2015

Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc. has received the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate of Registration.

________________________________________

Farmington, Mich. -- Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc., a Master Distributor of Rivets and other threaded fasteners, announced today that it has been approved for and issued a Certificate of Registration for ISO 9001:2015.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) maintains the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management and quality assurance. To achieve the certification, an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

“We are very proud of this achievement,” says Greg Weitzman, Vice President of Jay-Cee Sales & Rivet, Inc. “The certification verifies the quality of our products and shows our dedication and commitment to our customers.”

About Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc.

Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc. a family owned business since 1948 is a Master Distributor of Rivets and other threaded fasteners to many different industries including automotive, medical, and aerospace just to name a few. The ISO 9001:2015 registered company stocks more than 60,000 different parts and carries 8 million pounds of inventory. They have an e-commerce site for their rivet and rivet nut line, www.rivetsonline.com, and www.valuefastener.com for their threaded fasteners.