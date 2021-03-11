D3-Science Announces New Line of D3 Safe Antiviral Products
D3 Safe products are effective against the replication of coronavirusMONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D3-Science, a scientific research and product development company, today announced a new line of D3 Safe anti-viral products, which are effective against the replication of the coronavirus. The D3 Safe line contains three organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, anti-viral products: SafeSweets, SafeSprays, and SafeSkin. These have been shown in clinical testing and data to be effective against coronavirus replication. D3-Science hopes these products will assist with reopening schools, stadiums, bars, restaurants, and other public venues.
D3-Science's drug-free products help close the gap as people wait for their turn for the vaccine. The products work by blocking receptor points in the nose and mouth, keeping the coronavirus from binding with cells. The medications do not prevent viral infections. Instead, they inhibit the fusion of the virus and cellular uptake. This mechanism of action is employed by several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications and numerous investigation medicines used to treat viral-borne diseases such as HIV-1 and Dengue Virus.
“We have recognized the fear and uncertainty that has crippled America, bankrupted untold numbers of small and mid-sized businesses, and has crushed many entrepreneurial dreams,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We stand behind our products, through extensive literature review, numerous rounds of laboratory testing, and limited testing in human subjects, we believe that the SafeSweet and SafeSpray line of products can impact the ability of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from binding to mucosal tissue.” D3-Science still recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing in addition to the use of their products. All D3 Safe products are made in the United States.
The products work because the SARS-CoV-2 envelope is studded with spike proteins which bind to certain cell surface receptors on mucosal epithelial tissue. Unfortunately for humans, these spike proteins match up like a lock and key. The spokesperson added, “If you can visualize that model, the lock and the spike protein's cell surface receptors are the keys. If one would alter the key or block the lock, the virus cannot enter the cell," said a spokesperson for D3 Safe.”
SafeSweets is a bag of mixed flavored hard candy lozenges that should be taken twice daily and more frequently if the user is close to other people. SafeSweets can be used in conjunction with or as an alternative to other D3 Safe products. The SafeSpray line contains two products, a nasal mist and an oral spray. The nasal mist is intended for use in the nasal cavity. The oral spray should be sprayed into the mouth. D3-Science recommends using either product twice daily and more often if the user has increased exposure to coronavirus by mingling with other people. Both SafeSpray products can be used in conjunction with or as an alternative to other D3 Safe products.
SafeSkin is an anti-viral hand cream that is an alternative to harsh alcohol-based hand sanitizers. SafeSkin hand cream will provide anti-viral protection while moisturizing hands.
