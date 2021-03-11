DOH News Release: Johnson & Johnson vaccine available across Hawai‘i

HONOLULU – Initial public reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Hawai‘i has been very positive, highlighting its value in the fight against COVID-19. Its proven ability to reduce severe illness and hospitalization after just one shot makes it an attractive option for people across the state.

Those who are currently eligible under the state’s vaccination plan can choose the single-shot Johnson and Johnson regimen by complete this survey at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration/.

Demand for vaccines is still greater than supply. Therefore, only people age 70 and older and those in phase 1a and 1b of the vaccination plan are currently eligible. However, vaccinations will soon be available to everyone age 65 and older and those in phase 1c.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on O‘ahu Thursdays at the Windward POD run by the Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration. Those eligible can register by clicking on this link. They should schedule a Thursday time if they want the Johnson & Johnson product.

Johnson & Johnson is also being offered to kupuna on O‘ahu with mobility challenges. More information on this service is available by sending an email to the following address.

[email protected]

On Hawai’i Island Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered Tuesday, March 16 at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. Kupuna age 70 and older can register by calling 808-300-1120.

On Maui Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered Saturday, March 20 at U.H. Maui College in Kahului. Those interested can inquire about eligibility by calling 808-984-3780.

On Kaua‘i Johnson & Johnson will be available Monday, March 15 and Monday, March 22 at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall in Lihue. Appointments are available for anyone who has received an email from the Department of Health’s Kaua‘i District Health Office regarding how to schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine. For additional information regarding Kaua‘i’s vaccine rollout or to complete their eligibility survey please visit Kauai.gov/vaccine.

Hawai‘i has received just one shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The current supply is limited. However, we expect that additional shipments will be allocated to Hawai‘i in the coming weeks.

Hawai‘i is receiving a growing number of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Research shows all three products offer effective protection against COVID-19. While people now have more choice than ever, health professionals urge people to accept whatever product they can get.

