YouHodler Announces Giveaway of Tesla Model Y
EINPresswire.com/ -- YouHodler, one of the world’s most popular Financial Technology and crypto lending companies, is announcing a global giveaway of a shiny new Tesla Model Y. In order to celebrate Tesla’s recent entry into the crypto market and YouHodler’s innovation in the industry as a whole, all YouHodler clients who use at least $1000 dollars worth of cryptocurrency on the platform will be given a ticket to enter the giveaway for a 2021 Tesla Model Y.
The official promotion details can be found on YouHodler’s newly launched landing page:
http://bit.ly/TeslaforCrypto
YouHodler is an EU and Swiss-based brand that focuses on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto (BTC) and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto conversions, as well as high-yield crypto-saving accounts (crypto-rewards & staking). The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens.
YouHodler’s CEO Ilya Volkov stated on the promotion, that “when Elon Musk began promoting cryptocurrency through his platforms, we knew this was a big win for the crypto industry. While people cannot buy a Tesla yet with Bitcoin, we wanted to speed up the process and allow it on the YouHodler platform, which was the original inspiration for this promotion. We see it as a way to not only honour the impact of Tesla and cryptocurrency on the world but also give our users a chance to use two life-changing technologies for their benefit (Tesla and crypto).”
Founder of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has made international headlines lately with his industry-shifting thoughts on cryptocurrency featured on social media platforms like Twitter and Clubhouse. “I do think Bitcoin is a good thing, and I am a supporter of bitcoin,” Musk said. He added, “I think bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.”
YouHodler’s giveaway is currently live and ongoing until May 22nd, 2021, a day that is famously known in the crypto world as “Bitcoin Pizza Day.” On this date, the winner of the Tesla Model Y will be announced publicly.
Only individuals in countries that permit such giveaways are eligible to participate. Terms and conditions apply and you are invited to read the FAQs if you have any further questions.
Media contact
Company: YouHodler
Contact: Anthony Cerullo, Editor-in-Chief
E-mail: anthony@youhodler.com
Website: https://www.youhodler.com
SOURCE: YouHodler
Anthony Cerullo, Editor-in-Chief
The official promotion details can be found on YouHodler’s newly launched landing page:
http://bit.ly/TeslaforCrypto
YouHodler is an EU and Swiss-based brand that focuses on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto (BTC) and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto conversions, as well as high-yield crypto-saving accounts (crypto-rewards & staking). The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens.
YouHodler’s CEO Ilya Volkov stated on the promotion, that “when Elon Musk began promoting cryptocurrency through his platforms, we knew this was a big win for the crypto industry. While people cannot buy a Tesla yet with Bitcoin, we wanted to speed up the process and allow it on the YouHodler platform, which was the original inspiration for this promotion. We see it as a way to not only honour the impact of Tesla and cryptocurrency on the world but also give our users a chance to use two life-changing technologies for their benefit (Tesla and crypto).”
Founder of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has made international headlines lately with his industry-shifting thoughts on cryptocurrency featured on social media platforms like Twitter and Clubhouse. “I do think Bitcoin is a good thing, and I am a supporter of bitcoin,” Musk said. He added, “I think bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.”
YouHodler’s giveaway is currently live and ongoing until May 22nd, 2021, a day that is famously known in the crypto world as “Bitcoin Pizza Day.” On this date, the winner of the Tesla Model Y will be announced publicly.
Only individuals in countries that permit such giveaways are eligible to participate. Terms and conditions apply and you are invited to read the FAQs if you have any further questions.
Media contact
Company: YouHodler
Contact: Anthony Cerullo, Editor-in-Chief
E-mail: anthony@youhodler.com
Website: https://www.youhodler.com
SOURCE: YouHodler
Anthony Cerullo, Editor-in-Chief
YouHodler
anthony@youhodler.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn