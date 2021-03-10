Two MTSU Students Charged with Stealing $114K from University

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two Middle Tennessee State University students from Nashville.

At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, in November 2020, TBI Agents joined an investigation with the Comptroller’s Office into theft allegations involving MTSU’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association. During the investigation, authorities developed information indicating two leaders of the student groups were responsible for fraudulently obtaining more than $114,000 in Student Activity Fee payments from the university over a three-year period.

On March 9th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Mohamed Gure (DOB 01/05/1999, LEFT BELOW) with one count of Theft over $60,000, one count of Theft over $10,000, 30 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation. The indictments charged Mohamed Osman (DOB 02/15/1999) with one count of Theft over $60,000, 28 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation. On Tuesday, Gure and Osman were arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. Gure’s bond was set at $60,000, and Osmon’s bond was set at $50,000.