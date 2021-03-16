eccenca and Aarth join forces to drive digital maturity of enterprises

eccenca & Aarth cooperate Enterprise need to master the ever-growing complexity of their main business dimensions

Enterprises see data quality and data literacy as core capabilities for digital transformation.

Companies want to become data- & decision-centric. They realize they can only profit from digitalization when they understand their data and can work with it across their diverse IT system landscape.” — P. Phani Ratna Kumar, CEO of Aarth

LEIPZIG, SAXONY, GERMANY, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarth Software, a leading digital transformation company, partners with eccenca as a solution provider for semantic data management. Aarth is committed to mature an organization's understanding of data and transform decision making with meaningful insights. They will use the semantic data management platform solution by eccenca in projects where customers strive for better data quality and process understanding to leverage automation and artificial intelligence solutions.

The knowledge graph platform software enables the comprehensive management of enterprise data and its related processes, rules, constraints, capabilities and configurations in a single application. By this eccenca provides an enterprise-ready solution for limitless data integration and preparation. Both capabilities are the foundation to establish and automate advanced business intelligence and artificial intelligence applications in businesses. By making enterprise data both machine-readable and human-interpretable, enterprises are enabled to drive agility, autonomy and automation without disrupting existing IT infrastructures.

"eccenca offer the right solution at the right time", explains P. Phani Ratna Kumar, CEO of Aarth. "We see more and more companies wanting to become data- and decision-centric. They realize that they can only profit from digitalization and data when they understand their data and when they are able to work with their data across their diverse IT system landscape. eccenca are at the frontier of this challenge and provide an enterprise-ready solution that integrates perfectly into any IT infrastructure. This is what the future looks like."

eccenca will become an integral part of Aarth's end-to-end projects consultancy strategy. It will build the foundation to lift enterprise data from its silos and make it findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable throughout the organization. Aarth will provide data utilization capabilities for business driven strategic use cases.

"We are delighted to partner with Aarth to help its customers on their journey to data- and decision centricity", states Chris Brockmann, CEO of eccenca. "Aarth has a dedicated team looking for the best and most sustainable solution fit to help their customers on this journey. Having worked with successful digital companies, they provide excellent industry knowledge and a strong network of data-centric-ready organizations."

About Aarth

Aarth has been in operation along with its group companies as a key service provider in the Information Technology domain to top tier ﬁrms in various industries around the globe. The team of technocrats at the helm have spent more than 2 decades each in various capacities building enterprise scale applications. Our executive consultants work in partnership with clients, advising them how to use information technology to meet their business objectives or overcome problems. They work to improve the structure and efﬁciency of modern systems in various organizations.

In our latest Escape From Data Darkness webcast eccenca talks with Brad Householder about the need for data integration and literacy in supply chain execution.