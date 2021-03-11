Chris Connor promoted at TDG Capital Partners
TDG Capital Partners, a leader in managed portfolio products, announced today that Chris Connor had been promoted to the position of Senior Investment Advisor.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Connor has extensive experience and knowledge in the development and ongoing growth of managed portfolio products. His depth of business knowledge and his demonstrated ability to construct high-performance teams will be vital in developing TDG Capital Partners’ client base in 2021 and beyond.
“The number of wealth management firms working to serve more clients across multiple channels has grown exponentially,” said CEO Mathias Beyer. “TDG Capital Partners is devoted to meeting these challenges by delivering the results and providing and expertise required to fuel long-term growth for our clients.” Mr. Beyer went on to say, “Mr. Connor’s expertise, business relations, sales acumen, and ability to build key relationships match perfectly with our drive to construct the leading choice in manage portfolios for savvy investors. We have been busy this season enlarging our executive leadership team, and Mr. Connor is another fantastic addition towards achieving our goals.”
Before joining TDG Capital Partners, Mr. Connor worked at HSBC Investments for five years. He raised retail client returns by 21% across the board with his recommendations on different stocks that were up and comers at the time. Before HCBC Investments, Mr. Connor was a part of OCBC’s team for nine years. He was instrumental in increasing the client base, both retail and institutional, by 30% with various financial plans and implementations of said plans when they were a good fit. The overall outcome was an increase across the board of 39%.
TDG Capital Partners continues to add power to its leadership ability. With additional resources from TDG Capital Partners’s explosive growth in clients in 2020, the company is now primed to continue delivering expectation-shattering returns.
“I am excited to implement plans that I have, which are tried and true, that I know will increase client satisfaction both on the institutional and retail levels,” said Mr. Connor. “What makes TDG Capital Partners so ideal is its willingness to implement demonstrated plans and aggressive approaches that are new to the company but not to me. They are putting their trust and faith in me, and the only thing that has happened when this has occurred in the past is increased client satisfaction through demonstrated increases in rates of return surpassing the benchmark set by the S&P500.”
About TDG Capital Partners
Founded in 2007, we are a global investment management corporation specialising in actively managed portfolios tailored to our client's unique requirements and desires.
Jacob Crenshaw
TDG Capital Partners
+43 720778209
contact@tdgcapitalpartners.com