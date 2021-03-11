Anu Aggarwal narrates her book with Storytel

Her book Anusual is now exclusively available in audio on Storytel!

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After becoming an overnight star with the blockbuster movie Aashiqui, actress Anu Aggarwal faced a near fatal car accident which left her in a coma for 29 days. Her journey to recovery is documented in her memoir “Anusual”.

Written in third person, the book will now be available in an audio format. What better than having her narrate her story herself. The book is an open hearted confession and a power dose to believing in oneself. Anu talks about how yoga meditation helped her heal when everybody gave up.

Referring to herself as “that girl", Anu Aggarwal opines “The main reason for me to write the book apart from it being a part of my healing journey, was to reach out to my fans, to those who don’t know me, the millennials. Because it is a human story, which has something positive for everybody. I realised it is best when I tell my story myself, it lends the right emotions that I have lived. Narrating the book has been an exciting yet empowering experience, I relieved everything and to be able to read that out for you guys, it has been a treat! ”

Link to the book:- https://www.storytel.com/in/en/books/2240097-Anusual

Storytel is an audiobook and ebook app streaming service launched in India on 27th Nov 2017. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and currently present in 22 markets across the globe. We have a subscriber base of over 1.5 million globally, hosting titles for every age group across a diverse set of genres such as personal development, history, business, romance, thriller, spirituality, horror, drama, adventure, etc. In India, the app currently hosts more than 1lac+ audiobooks and ebooks across 9 languages namely English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada . Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime

Pricing: The first 14 days are free for subscribers, and post which there is a subscription fee of INR 299. Under a monthly subscription, the subscriber gets access to unlimited stories in 9 languages( English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada)

Availability: Storytel is available on both Google Play store http://bit.ly/2rriZaU and iOS App store https://apple.co/2zUcGkG



For media queries, please contact:

Ankita Verma

+91 8879151992

ankita.verma@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is Northern Europe’s leading audiobook and ebook streaming service and offers unlimited listening and reading of more than 300 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel is a digital platform provider as well as a comprehensive publishing group. The streaming business area offers subscriptions for audiobooks and ebooks under the Storytel and Mofibo brands. Storytel’s publishing business area is carried out through the publishing houses Norstedts, Massolit, StorySide, Printz Publishing, People’s Press, Rabén & Sjögren, B.Wahlströms, Norstedts Kartor and Gummerus Kustannus. Ztory – a subscribed digital read-all-you-can streaming service for newspapers and magazines, is part of Storytel since January 2019. Storytel operates in 22 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

https://www.storytel.com

Anu Agarwal narrates her book Anusual