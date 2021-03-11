Elite Black-Owned Hair Care Brand, Shedavi, Announces Entire Product Line Will Now Be Available on Amazon
Vegan and Plant-based Hair Care Brand Brings Signature Products To Amazon WebsiteATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shedavi, a premier vegan and plant-based hair care brand, announced the release of their full signature product line will be available on Amazon.com starting March 19, 2021. The hand-made and ethically sustainable haircare brand is committed to sharing quality products to its consumers in the quickest way possible.
“Being able to expand our portfolio on Amazon allows us as a brand to foster more wellness lifestyles with consumers all over the world,” stated Elizabeth Davis, founder of Shedavi. “My goal as a business owner is to provide the public with beauty and wellness products that foster a wellness lifestyle that inspires simplicity, consistency and transformation from the inside out.”
Alongside bringing the full product line to Amazon, Shedavi will also be releasing a series of videos and tutorials that will take consumers step-by-step on how to achieve their hair goals utilizing Shedavi products. Customers will also be able to create and purchase their own curated virtual bundles of Shedavi products for their personal hair needs.
“Clients are already raving about the accessibility of ordering select products from Amazon, so releasing the full product line is a tremendous step,” stated Davis.
Shedavi and its signature product, the Hair Growth Vitamin, was recently named #1 Hair Growth Vitamin for 2020 and the Top 10 Hair Growth Elixir for 2020 by Oprah Magazine!
ABOUT SHEDAVI
Since its creation in 2016, Shedavi™ is the premier hair care, beauty and wellness brand for those who appreciate a holistic approach to everyday self-care rituals. Our products are all-natural, handmade, and ethically sustainable with a focus on hair, skin and nail health. “Not only do we service our clientele by providing superior products, we also offer free wellness education through our online store and online VIP customer community, The SheHive on Facebook,” said Brown.
To learn more about Shedavi, visit https://www.shedavi.com/.
