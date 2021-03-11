Governor Dan McKee Sworn in as 76th Governor of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee was sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island on Tuesday, March 2 in a private ceremony at the State House. The Governor and his wife Susan McKee were joined by their daughter Kara McKee and their son Matthew McKee and his fiancée Laura Clifford.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski, on behalf of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, were also present.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Rhode Island at this crucial time for our state," said Governor McKee. "I will work hard, day in and day out, on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns to ensure we come out of this pandemic stronger than we went in."

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea administered the oath of office using the McKee family Bible. A public inauguration ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 7th at 12:00 p.m. on the south steps of the State House, details to be advised.

Immediately following his swearing-in, Governor McKee signed an executive order calling for the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct across state government.