Travel Advisory: Three-Night Ramp Closure Along I-195 West in Providence for Pavement Repairs at the Providence River Bridge

RHODE ISLAND, November 11 - Effective Sunday night, November 16, for three consecutive nights, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will need to close the two right lanes on I-195 West over the Providence River Bridge beginning at 8 p.m. as well as the on-ramp from I-195 West to I-95 North at 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day for pavement repairs.

The upcoming schedule is as follows:

Sunday-Tuesday Nights November 16, 17 and 18

• One right lane on I-195 West, from Exit 1C to Exit 1A, over the Providence River Bridge to close at 8 p.m. • Two right lanes on I-195 West, from Exit 1C to Exit 1A, over the Providence River Bridge to close at 10 p.m. • Ramp from I-195 West to I-95 North to close, with detour at 10 p.m. • All lanes/ramp to reopen by 6 a.m. each morning.

Wednesday and Thursday nights, November 19 and November 20

• One left lane on the ramp from I-95 North to I-195 West to close at 8 p.m. • All lanes to reopen by 6 a.m. each morning

During the I-95 North ramp closure from I-195 West, motorists are advised to follow the signed detour using I-95 South to Exit 35, then taking a left onto Thurbers Avenue, then a second left to return to I-95 North.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The pavement repairs at the Providence River Bridge are made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.