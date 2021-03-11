Joshua M. Greene

“We're honored to include Joshua M. Greene and his book "Unstoppable" into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author & educator, Joshua M. Greene, wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Holocaust Book - 2021" according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Joshua M. Greene and his book 'Unstoppable' into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Unstoppable is the ultimate immigrant story and an epic David-and-Goliath adventure. While American teens were socializing in ice cream parlors, Siggi was suffering beatings by Nazi hoodlums for being a Jew and was soon deported along with his family to the darkest place the world has ever known: Auschwitz. Siggi used his wits to stay alive, pretending to have trade skills the Nazis could exploit to run the camp. After two death marches and near starvation, he was liberated from camp Mauthausen and went to work for the US Army hunting Nazis, a service that earned him a visa to America. On arrival, he made three vows: to never go hungry again, to support the Jewish people, and to speak out against injustice. He earned his first dollar shoveling snow after a fierce blizzard. His next job was laboring in toxic sweatshops. From these humble beginnings, he became President, Chairman and CEO of a New York Stock Exchange-listed oil company and grew a full-service commercial bank to more than $4 billion in assets.

Siggi’s ascent from the darkest of yesterdays to the brightest of tomorrows holds sway over the imagination in this riveting narrative of grit, cunning, luck, and the determination to live life to the fullest.

Greene is the author of several acclaimed books, including the bestseller Here Comes the Sun: The Spiritual and Musical Journey of George Harrison. His book Justice at Dachau: The Trials of an American Prosecutor, was called “Riveting—destined to be a classic among Holocaust histories” by Douglas Brinkley, Presidential Historian for CNN. His renowned work on survivor testimony, Witness: Voices from the Holocaust, was the basis of a feature documentary for national PBS, named “One of the Ten Best Holocaust Film” by Facets Media. He is author of a series of Holocaust survivor memoirs for Scholastic that have sold more than a quarter million copies. Currently, he teaches Mindfulness in the Workplace for the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.

Greene is a former instructor of Holocaust history at Hofstra and Fordham Universities. He sits on the Board of Advisors to the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University. While Senior Vice President for Global Affairs at Ruder Finn Communications in the early 2000s he served as Director of Strategic Planning for the United Nations Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders. Greene has been featured speaker at the Pentagon, the Judge Advocate Generals College, and was honored by the New York Public Library Distinguished Author series. He is a regular instructor before State Bar Associations on issues of war crimes law. He has spoken on issues of Holocaust memory for such outlets as NPR and Fox News, and his related editorials have appeared in print in the L.A. Times and the Chicago Tribune, among others.

Among his documentary films are “Hitler’s Courts: Betrayal of the Rule of Law in Nazi Germany” which aired on PBS, and “Memory After Belsen: The Future of Holocaust Remembrance” for Discovery. Among other honors he is recipient of five “Best Program of the Year” awards from TV Guide and an Emmy nomination for “PEOPLE: A Celebration of Diversity” which aired on The Disney Channel.