Vietnam: Successfully Navigating the Pandemic

Downtown Hanoi, Vietnam: the country has been successful in containing both COVID-19 and its detrimental economic effects. (photo: Minh Luu & AA+Photography by Unsplash)

By Era Dabla-Norris and Yuanyan Sophia Zhang IMF Asia and Pacific Department

March 10, 2021

Despite COVID-19, Vietnam’s economy has remained resilient, expanding by 2.9 percent in 2020—one of the highest growth rates in the world—and growth is projected to be 6.5 percent in 2021, thanks to strong economic fundamentals, decisive containment measures and well-targeted government support, according to the IMF’s latest annual assessment of the country’s economy.

The following charts illustrate Vietnam’s experiences during the pandemic and policy priorities going forward.