Acclaimed Pop Rock Music Artist & Actress, Dez Cleo, Releases a Fresh New Take on 90's Hit Song "Finally"

Dez Cleo

The song went live midnight of January 1st, 2021 to bring in the new year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CeCe" Peniston is an American singer and former beauty queen. Cece's signature song "Finally" reached the number 5 spot on the Hot 100 and number 2 in UK Top 75. To honor such a legendary song, acclaimed singer and actress, Dez Cleo, has officially redone the 90’s hit dance song originally from CeCe. Dez Cleo, the LA based singer, songwriter, actress reworked the melodies and lyrics, making it her own fresh take on the song. The song went live midnight of January 1st, 2021 to bring in the new year.

Dez approached CeCe with the idea of redoing her song in August of 2020. She teamed up with producers David “Squirrell” Covell and Spencer Nezey to create the fresh take. The music video concept was to capture a positive spin on 2020. Dez asked for real experiences, so her fans across the world wrote down and filmed their “Finally” moments. "The video is proof that during such chaos (quarantine) positivity still prevailed," states Dez Cleo.

Dez was inspired by the songs hook “Finally it happened to me”. Dez and CeCe will be collaborating on new music together in the future. Dance music with a rock twist. Check out the sweet, new music video for Dez Cleo's "Finally" below.

Finally Music Video:

https://youtu.be/5RumuZLEAuY

Dez Cleo began her musical journey at 18 years old, after landing a job at Golds Gym in Venice beach. Her vocal talent was quickly discovered (in a rather unconventional way) as she kicked body builders out after midnight, while singing/improving loud and proud over the microphone. Her first live show in LA was opening for Sebastian Bach at a charity event at the Playboy Mansion. Performing across the country, solo and with a band, this girl has found a new kind of solace in the studio, recording her version of love and loss in her debut EP, “Bury Me Standing”.

Never a one-dimensional entertainer, Dez also acts and models. In 2011, she won the title “Miss Congeniality” at the “Miss California USA pageant”. Excited for the future, Dez Cleo is now creating live videos to connect with new fans, including new brands that partner with her on her social media.

Dez Cleo is a natural born actor from sunny San Diego, California. Her stage presence and dynamic personality are a unique brand of sex appeal, strength, and confidence. At a young age Dez was featured in many stage performances and on the silver screen. She has toured with bands and recorded songs for television commercials and movies soundtracks such as Fright Night 2 and Sequan Casino. While living in Los Angeles, Dez studies with Brian Reise, Arnold Chon, and at The Groundlings School of Improvisation.

Dez Cleo Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2WiLC8lSwsQn4X3smTvdpo?si=AgglAj6HRx-neoTN0wEfUw

Dez Cleo Website:

https://linktr.ee/dezcleo