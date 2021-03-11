MDC to hold virtual archery program on March 22

ASH GROVE, Mo. – An increasing number of people are becoming interested in archery. The first step of getting involved in archery is to get equipment that’s best suited for you.

People who are interested in learning more about archery should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning Archery: Bow Care and Cleaning.” This online program, which will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 22, is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. At this event, Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss what people need to know when purchasing a bow as well as information on maintenance and proper storage. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176285

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. For more information about events at the range, call 417-742-4361.